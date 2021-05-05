Blis extends global commercial footprint in Asia and North America

Blis enters Japanese market and strengthens presence in Asia and North America through reseller partnerships

LONDON, May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of its global expansion, Blis, the leading privacy-first location-powered programmatic advertising partner, is building momentum with new reseller partnerships to bolster its presence across Asia and North America. This follows the company's recent announcement of its expansion in MENA.

Most notably, Blis has entered the Japanese market for the first time with Innovator Japan, a digital transformation specialist well versed in navigating the local landscape and launching market leading overseas technology companies. Coupled with adding a Hong Kong franchise, covering both Hong Kong and Taiwan, Blis will be boosting its profile considerably across the region.

In North America, Blis has signed a new Canadian franchise with a hugely renowned and reputable team of industry veterans. This will be led by Lee Smith and Rob Kuwahara, who have ambitious goals to take Blis to the next level in the Canadian market.

In the MENA region, Blis' partner Promofix is already seeing great traction, securing campaigns with some of the world's largest brands including the likes of Microsoft and BMW.

Neil Cooke, Global Partnerships Director, Blis said:

"It has long been a belief at Blis that the best way to effectively support the world's biggest brands globally is to provide high quality local servicing.

"The ability to tap into the expertise of reputed local digital experts and provide clients with the best service locally has enabled Blis to scale fast. We have gone from zero resellers four years ago to 12 resellers, covering over 20 markets in 2021, confirming Blis' position as a leading global player in the location space."

Greg Isbister, CEO, Blis added:

"Despite the testing global times, it has been fantastic to see a high demand for Blis' products and services around the world. We are incredibly excited to onboard our new partners and to establish and build our presence in Asia, North America and the Middle East."

Blis' increased global footprint is in parallel to the initial launch of its new privacy-first suite of products in the UK, US and ANZ markets with ambition to expand globally in the future. This pioneering technology enables the world's largest brands and agencies to target their customers at scale in the post-cookie world and still achieve key outcomes. Audience Explorer is a visual, interactive tool that helps brands discover what makes their customers unique, build richer media plans and deliver better outcomes. Dynamic Audience Targeting allows advertisers to reach personalised audiences at scale, using a variety of rich, anonymised signals, from lifestyle characteristics and affinities through to shopping and spending habits – all without reliance on personal data.

About Blis

Blis is the leading privacy-first, location-powered programmatic advertising partner. We deliver accurate targeting at scale without reliance on personal data, helping the world's largest brands and media agencies drive key business outcomes through personalised and high-performing digital advertising.

Blis uses real-world and online data, as well as behaviour and lifestyle indicators, to profile and understand audiences better than anyone else. Using a huge opted-in global planning and measurement panel and taking an aggregated and anonymous approach to audience targeting, Blis reaches precise audiences at scale without reliance on personal data.

Established in the UK in 2004, Blis now operates in more than 40 offices across five continents. Working with the world's largest and most customer-driven companies across all verticals including Unilever, Samsung, McDonald's, HSBC, Mercedes Benz and Peugeot, as well as every major media agency, Blis reaches over a billion mobile devices a year.

To learn more, visit blis.com.

SOURCE Blis