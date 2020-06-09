Blink Fitness Plans to Reopen Miramar, Florida Location

NEW YORK, June 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Blink Fitness today announced that, in accordance with local and state reopening guidelines in Florida, the Miramar club will be reopening.

The club will open on Friday, June 12, 2020 with modified operating hours:

Monday-Friday: 6:00 a.m.-9:00 p.m.

Saturday/Sunday: 7:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m.

These abbreviated hours will allow for thorough cleaning and disinfecting procedures overnight. With the reopening process carefully developed and executed, Blink is excited to welcome members and employees back into the gym.

The reopened Miramar club will be operating at 50% capacity on a first come, first served basis. Consistent with CDC and local guidelines, Blink recommends members wear masks when entering the gym and when they are within six feet of another person. All Blink employees will be wearing masks and gloves at all times. Staff will be taking the temperatures of members and employees as they enter the gym. Per local guidelines, any member or employee with a temperature of 100.1°F or higher will not be given access to the gym. All further protocols and safety details can be found in our new Blink Promise.

When gyms reopen, all memberships will be unfrozen, and billing will resume on a normal schedule. Blink understands that not everybody will be ready to come back to the gym right away, and the company is offering members the option to refreeze their membership for an additional 30 days at no cost. For new members, we're offering $1 down across all blue and gray memberships, and $10 down on all orange memberships.

"We look forward to confidently welcoming our members back," said Blink Fitness CEO, Todd Magazine. "I know I speak for the entire Blink family when I say we're all excited to resume playing a supportive role in the fitness journeys of our members."

Blink is asking members to play their part in helping to keep employees and the larger community safe and healthy by following new gym rules, those can be found in the Blink Responsibility rules (below the Blink Promise).

For specific information regarding the reopening of your gym, please visit this FAQ page.

For more information on Blink Fitness reopening plan in your region, please visit our Gym Updates page.

About Blink Fitness

Blink is challenging conventional fitness stereotypes through its revolutionary philosophy of Mood Above Muscle® by celebrating how exercise makes you feel versus how it makes you look. Blink is the first gym to showcase body diversity and engage people who have been disenfranchised by the clichéd advertising images that feature unrealistic and unattainable bodies. Blink Fitness—a premium and affordable fitness brand—celebrates the positive feelings exercise elicits, along with the physical benefits. Blink has 140 locations open or in development throughout New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Michigan, California, Illinois, Florida, Virginia, Massachusetts and Texas. Blink has been ranked on the Inc. 5000 list three times, was recognized as one of the top health clubs by Club Industry, and was selected as the best budget chain by Men's Health.

Blink Fitness has franchise opportunities available nationwide with a focus on the following markets: Charlotte, Dallas-Fort Worth, Phoenix, Raleigh, Las Vegas and Kansas City. For more information about Blink, visit blinkfitness.com. Franchising details are available on blinkfranchising.com.

