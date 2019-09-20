+++ Ihre Meinung ist gefragt: Umfrage zum Thema ETFs +++ -w-
20.09.2019

Blink Fitness Opens Its Newest Location In Bedford Park

BRONX, N.Y., Sept. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Blink Fitness, the premium quality, affordable fitness brand is excited to announce the grand opening of its 11thBronx location, in Bedford Park. Blink Fitness will open its doors to the much-anticipated location at 3000 Jerome Ave. on Friday, September 20, and is holding a grand opening ceremony on Tuesday, September 24 from 11AM to 12PM. The 16,400 square foot gym, located between E 204th and Bedford Park Blvd, will offer memberships starting at $15 per month. The fast-growing brand now has 90-plus gyms nationwide with locations coast-to-coast, including New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Philadelphia, Detroit and Boston.   

As a part of the Grand Opening celebration, Blink Fitness will donate 50 memberships, worth over $10,000, to Bronx Fathers Taking Action, an organization dedicated to enlightening and advocating for fathers in the Bronx and facilitating a path towards productive parenthood. In addition, Blink Fitness will also give one lucky winner a 1-year membership to the new Bedford Park Location.

"We are so grateful for Blink Fitness' contributions to the Bronx Fathers Taking Action initiative and the #Not62 Campaign for a Healthier Bronx. As a healthy lifestyle is important in every young father's life, the membership donations from Blink will be very beneficial to the wellbeing of the fathers we support, and in turn their children," said Bronx Borough President Ruben Diaz Jr. "I welcome Blink Fitness to Bedford Park and look forward to working with the gym to make our borough a healthier place for years to come."

Blink is a firm believer that exercise isn't just about looking good, it's also about how it makes you feel. In its commitment to putting Mood Above Muscle®, Blink gyms are brightly lit and feature colors that are scientifically proven to lift moods. Gym-goers are greeted and encouraged by specially trained employees, called Mood Lifters®. 

"We are excited to open our doors, bringing our Mood Above Muscle® philosophy to the Bedford Park community," said Nicole Laureano, Club Manager. "We're sure that Blink will become a healthy, happy hub of activity in the Bronx."

Blink Bedford Park features state-of-the-art equipment for every fitness level, including cardio machines, strength equipment, dumbbells and designated areas for stretching, HIIT, body weight training and more. Certified personal trainers are available for members looking for one-on-one fitness coaching, and every membership comes with a free personal training start up session. On an ongoing basis, personal training sessions start as low as $30

The gym recently launched a mobile app that empowers and enables members to exercise anytime, anywhere by providing hundreds of workout videos, including HIIT, strength, yoga, stretching, Pilates, spinning and treadmill classes, as well as guided meditations. Plus, the app offers nutrition advice and recipes. 

For more information about Blink Fitness, visit www.blinkfitness.com or the brand's social channels below.

Instagram: @BlinkFitness 
Facebook: BlinkFitness
Twitter: @BlinkFitness  

Address:
3000 Jerome Ave.
Bronx, NY 10468

Club Hours:
Monday-Thursday: 5am to 11pm
Friday: 5am to 10pm
Saturday-Sunday: 7am to 7pm

About Blink Fitness
Through its revolutionary philosophy of Mood Above Muscle®, Blink Fitness—a premium and affordable fitness brand—celebrates the positive feelings exercise elicits, along with the physical benefits. Blink has 140 locations open or in development throughout New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Michigan, California, Illinois, Florida, Virginia, Massachusetts and Texas. Blink has been ranked on the Inc. 5000 list three times, was recognized as one of the top health clubs by Club Industry and selected as the best budget chain by Men's Health. 

Blink Fitness has franchise opportunities available nationwide with a focus on the following markets: Charlotte, Dallas-Fort Worth, Phoenix, Raleigh, Las Vegas and Kansas City. For more information about Blink, visit blinkfitness.com. Franchising details are available on blinkfranchising.com.

For more information about, Blink, visit blinkfitness.com.

Franchising details are available on blinkfranchising.com.

Connect with Blink:
Instagram: @BlinkFitness
Facebook: BlinkFitness
Twitter: @BlinkFitness

Click here to take a drone tour of a Blink Fitness gym.

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/blink-fitness-opens-its-newest-location-in-bedford-park-300922624.html

SOURCE Blink Fitness

