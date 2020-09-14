Blindster Launches Exclusive "No Tools" Blinds and Shades for Easy Self-Installation

HOUSTON, Sept. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Blindster, a leading provider of custom window coverings, announces the easiest way to install custom window blinds and shades with their patent-pending No Tools Blinds and Shades product family. The No Tools products feature a 3M adhesive mounting bracket that provides the highest strength and elevated temperature resistance which will ensure a secure hold without the need for tools or screws, leaving no holes in the window frame.

"Home improvement projects can be daunting, especially for people who don't own tools or have the experience," explains founder and CEO of Blindster, Kyle Cox. "Our No Tools products take away this stress and make installing custom blinds and shades a breeze.

With COVID-19 affecting the world, people are spending much more time inside their homes and are realizing the lack of privacy and intense lighting coming through their windows. Blindster's No Tools products solve these problems and are available in cellular shades, faux wood blinds and aluminum blinds.

The No Tools Cellular Shade is a best-selling product that is available in a variety of colors with both light-filtering and blackout fabrics. Cellular shades gently filter natural light and provide insulation by trapping air between the honeycomb shaped cells. The cellular shades are constructed out of a light-filtering fabric that reduces the sun's heat and glare for increased comfort in the home. The shades are available in a blackout fabric that blocks 100% of natural light and is a great option for bedrooms or media rooms. The cellular shade also provides more privacy with the option to open from the top down or bottom up.

All of Blindster's No Tools products are lightweight and cordless for a clean look that is safer for homes with children and pets. Blindster's No Tools shades and blinds have patent-pending mounting brackets with a strong adhesive backing that's been rigorously tested by an independent laboratory and approved to provide a secure and long-lasting mount.

Blindster is known for custom-made blinds, shades and shutters that anyone can hang. With their Fit-or-Free Guarantee, customers can be reassured that they are buying a product that will work for them. To learn more about Blindster's No Tools products, click here .

About Blindster

Blindster offers high-quality, custom-made window treatments direct to consumers at prices far below retail. Many people believe custom window treatments are a job just for professionals. Their mission is to show everyone how easy it is to do it yourself and save money. In fact, they're so confident you can measure and install custom blinds yourself they guarantee their blinds will fit your windows even if you make a mistake. All Blindster products are backed by a limited lifetime warranty and a 60-day satisfaction guarantee. For further information, please visit www.Blindster.com .

Media Contact

Nicole Boyd

Firecracker PR

247347@email4pr.com

1-888-317-4687 ext. 705

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/blindster-launches-exclusive-no-tools-blinds-and-shades-for-easy-self-installation-301129732.html

SOURCE Blindster