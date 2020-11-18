Blinc Expands Its Digital Presence in Canada With Shoppers

Blinc, the conscious cosmetics brand that makes elegant products that last through everything, has partnered with Shoppers Drug Mart Inc. to increase its distribution throughout Canada.

BOCA RATON, Fla., Nov. 18, 2020 /CNW/ -- Having launched in Canada over two decades ago, Blinc is happy to make its ultra-longwear cosmetic line even more accessible by partnering with one of the most recognized and trusted names in Canadian retailing. Shoppers is the licensor of full-service retail drug stores operating under the name Shoppers Drug Mart (Pharmaprix in Québec). With almost 1,300 Shoppers Drug Mart and Pharmaprix stores operating in prime locations in each province and two territories, the company is also one of the most convenient retailers in Canada.

"STOP Painting Your Lashes...TUBE Them!"

(Blinc's famous tagline sought to differentiate its tubing technology from traditional mascaras.)

Blinc is committed to making the highest-quality conscious cosmetics. The company is equally passionate about the ethical treatment of humans, animals and ingredient sourcing while making its products. In addition, the brand is on an ongoing mission to ensure its activities represent the smallest carbon footprint possible.

Hero products include:

Original Tubing Mascara

Amplified Tubing Mascara

Black lash Primer

Eyebrow Mousse

Liquid Eyeliner

Blinc's Canadian following of beauty lovers can now conveniently shop for the brand favorites on ShoppersDrugMart.ca

About Blinc

Based in Florida (USA), Blinc was founded in 1999 when it pioneered tube-forming mascara and eyeliner technology that cannot smudge, fade, flake or run. Today, Blinc continues to develop makeup that can confidently take you from the boardroom to Pilates class into a night out on the town. Through tears of joy, a 16-hour flight, and even your marathon finish line photo. The conscious beauty brand is committed to a relentless pursuit of innovation in giving its customers the best of both worlds - ultra longwear cosmetics that are effortless to remove.

Website: BlincInc.com

TikTok: @blincinc

Instagram: @blincinc

YouTube: @blincinc

Facebook: @blincinc

Twitter: @blinc

Hashtags: #Blinc, #BlincCosmetics, #RethinkYourWink

Contact: Kaitlin Brophy

Phone: 561-322-3531

Email: Kaitlin@Farsedakis.com

Related Images

image1.png

SOURCE Blinc Inc