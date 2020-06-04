|
04.06.2020 16:52:00
Blick Global Group Nominated and Shortlisted in CFI.co Award
STOCKHOLM, June 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Blick Global Group have received information our company is nominated and shortlisted in the category "Best iGaming Acquisition Team - Nordics 2020". According to CFI.co there are three companies nominated in this category and the winner will be presented summer 2020.
Please read information below about the nomination from CFI.co
Nominee: Blick Global Group
Award: Best iGaming Acquisition Team - Nordics 2020
Awards criteria
The CFI.co award selection panel is using a wide range of criteria to help it reach informed decisions regarding the awards, lending the critical eye of a collective 170 years of business journalism, corporate leadership and academia to the exhaustive information gathered by the award body's own research team. Some of the more important factors taken into consideration are as follows:
- Demonstrated shareholder value creation
- Growth in enterprise value
- Customer value-added products & services
- Innovations championed by management team
- Strategic alliances, partnerships and supply chain management
- Organic sales growth and/or M&A activity
- Corporate governance
- Quality and strength of nominations
About CFI.co provides insight into some of the more complex areas of international finance and development issues both in print and online, with a particular emphasis on identifying examples and drivers of economic convergence. By combining our journalistic experience with reports from influential organisations, CFI.co delivers its 152,000 readers and subscribers a unique mix of views and opinions.
This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com
https://news.cision.com/blick-global-group-ab/r/blick-global-group-nominated-and-shortlisted-in-cfi-co-award,c3128186
