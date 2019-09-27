27.09.2019 14:45:00

Blast Debuts at TwitchCon 2019 With New iOS App and Features For PC Gamers

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Sept. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Blast has arrived at TwitchCon 2019 with their most recent innovation - a fun and easy way to encourage saving money by playing games. With its financial savings app on iOS, Blast, (https://blast.com/), will be meeting with convention-goers during its debut appearance at TwitchCon North America in San Diego on September 27-29, 2019 to give away cash prizes, swag, and provide those who love to game with a way to reward their gameplay.

During this weekend event devoted to the live streaming video platform, Twitch, gamers can head to the Blast TwitchCon booth, #1731, to learn more about the new features and functionality and chat with the team that made this financial savings app possible.

One of the most revolutionary features now available on Blast iOS is, Game-Based Savings™, now with expanded functionality. Gamers can easily save money from a gamer's personal bank account to a free Blast savings account all through gameplay. By completing specific actions in some of the most popular PC games, gamers can now take advantage of this revamped feature as well as new features like Goals, Goal Boosts with Plasma, and more.

"Exhibiting at TwitchCon gives us a chance to get closer to our iOS and Android users, better understand and build for their needs, and explain our new PC Game-Based Savings™ feature. We will also be brainstorming with current and potential partners to bring financial wellness to a wider audience," said Blast Founder and CEO Walter Cruttenden.

By merging savings and gaming, Blast makes savings happen automatically in the background of your gameplay. Taking the boring financial activity of saving and associating it with the fun experience of gaming, comes from the mind of Cruttenden, who also co-founded Acorns, the number one micro-investing app in the country with over five million customers. Through a partnership with behavioral research of Dr. Shlomo Benartzi of UCLA, Cruttenden and his team at Blast have focused on bringing access to a better financial future to a younger and wider audience.

Benefits of the Blast app include:

  • Game-Based Savings™: A savings feature that allows a gamer to easily save their own money from a personal bank account into their free Blast savings account as they play games on their phones or PC. Blast savings accounts accrue 2% APY interest.
  • Goals: Gamers can set specific savings goals in the Blast app. Save for the things you want most as you track your savings progress.
  • Goal Boosts: Blast assists gamers with meeting their financial Goals sooner, with Goal Boosts, a point reward system that allows players to earn Plasma for playing games.
  • Security: Blast uses bank-level security and 256-bit encryption to ensure all financial transactions remain safe and secure.
  • Supported PC Games: PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds (PUBG), Fortnite, Overwatch, Counter Strike: Global Offensive (CS:GO)
  • "Refer A Friend" Program: Refer a friend to Blast and you'll both receive $5 when you link a bank.

Blast would like to invite all TwitchCon attendees and gamers to stop by their booth and chat with the Blast team. Blast will also be holding a $100 cash giveaway for 10 lucky gamers to jumpstart their Blast savings account. Enter to win by downloading Blast during TwitchCon.

Please visit Blast's website, (https://blast.com/), to learn more about the Blast app and to start saving the Blast way.

ABOUT BLAST

Blast is an early-stage technology company focused on the intersection of Fintech and gaming with an increasing emphasis on learning games. The company's goal is to improve outcomes for gamers, game companies, and the financial services industry by gamifying financial processes and bringing Fintech pipes to the gaming and education worlds. Founded by the team that founded Acorns, the leading micro-investing app, Blast's goal is to improve the financial health of the world's billions of gamers.

Media Contact:
George Pappas
Conservaco/The Ignite Agency
949-339-2002
223781@email4pr.com
http://ignitecfp.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/blast-debuts-at-twitchcon-2019-with-new-ios-app-and-features-for-pc-gamers-300926824.html

SOURCE Blast

