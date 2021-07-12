SMI 12’039 0.4%  SPI 15’489 0.5%  Dow 34’870 1.3%  DAX 15’693 0.0%  Euro 1.0848 -0.1%  EStoxx50 4’069 0.0%  Gold 1’803 0.0%  Bitcoin 30’770 -1.7%  Dollar 0.9153 0.1%  Öl 74.7 -1.2% 
12.07.2021 14:48:00

Blake Cantrell of The Peak Dispensary Appointed to OMMA Advisory Board

OKLAHOMA CITY, July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Peak Dispensary, an Oklahoma City, OK based chain of medical cannabis dispensaries, is excited to announce the company's CEO, Blake Cantrell, has been appointed to OMMA's Food Safety Standards Board. FSSB, more often referred to as the OMMA Advisory Board, is comprised of state officials, experts, and OMMA-licensed cannabis industry representatives.

The OMMA Advisory Board is appointed by Oklahoma Dept. of Health Commissioner Lance Frye, along with input and recommendations from OMMA Director Williams. The Advisory Board plays a key role in providing recommendations and insight to OMMA officials regarding rules governing the cannabis industry. During the rulemaking process, the Advisory Board gives crucial input as to how the proposed OMMA rules will – or won't – achieve their intended objectives in real-world application.

On the Board, Mr. Cantrell will have the opportunity to revise and make suggestions on regulations that directly affect Oklahoma's cannabis industry. "I'm honored and excited to have been appointed to the OMMA Advisory Board," said Mr. Cantrell. "OMMA receiving input from actively operating cannabis business owners during rulemaking is absolutely essential. It's encouraging that OMMA selected an Advisory Board which includes cannabis-industry professionals. I am truly humbled by this opportunity to help shape a better regulatory framework for our industry and for our state. With the right structure, I'm confident that Oklahoma can stay on the leading edge of what will ultimately be a multi-billion dollar industry in the near future."

About The Peak: The Peak Dispensary is an Oklahoma City based chain of locally-owned medical cannabis dispensaries. The Peak operates four dispensaries in the OKC metro area, with a brand new location in Moore opening this summer. To learn more, visit thepeakok.com or contact press@thepeakok.com.

The Peak Edmond Dispensary, 925 W. I-35 Frontage Rd, Ste. 124, Edmond, OK 73034
The Peak 36th Street Dispensary, 3653 N. May Avenue, Oklahoma City, OK 73112
The Peak Quail Springs Dispensary, 3000 West Memorial, Suite 118, Oklahoma City, OK 73120
The Peak Bricktown Dispensary, 222 W. Sheridan Ave, Ste 2, Oklahoma City, OK 73102
The Peak Moore Dispensary, 705 SW 19th St, Suite 180, Moore, OK 73160 (Opening Summer 2021)

The Peak Dispensary
Corporate Office
314071@email4pr.com 
405-534-0005

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/blake-cantrell-of-the-peak-dispensary-appointed-to-omma-advisory-board-301331078.html

SOURCE The Peak Dispensary

