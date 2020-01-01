01.01.2020 15:02:00

Blaine Marston Wins "First POWERBALL Millionaire of the Year" During "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2020" On ABC

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Just after midnight, dick clark productions and POWERBALL® announced Blaine Marston from Passadumkeag, Maine as the winner of the "First POWERBALL Millionaire of the Year"SM drawing during ABC's live broadcast of "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2020." Revealed live on-air by country artist Jessie James Decker, Marston was the lucky winner randomly chosen as part of a national POWERBALL promotion.

"I can't even believe it, this is unreal," said Marston. "Like I'm dreaming!"

"Congratulations to our First POWERBALL Millionaire of the Year!" said Gregory R. Mineo, POWERBALL Product Group Chairman and Maine Lottery Director. "This has been an exciting night in POWERBALL history. We look forward to creating even more millionaires in the New Year, while raising money for good causes supported by lotteries."

First teased during last year's New Year's Eve telecast, the promotion officially kicked off last spring and continued through summer. As part of the national POWERBALL game, players who purchased tickets from 25 participating jurisdictions could enter their POWERBALL tickets into the First POWERBALL Millionaire of the YearSM second-chance drawings. More than three hundred players from those jurisdictions won a VIP trip to New York City to celebrate New Year's Eve 2020 and a chance to win $1 million. The three hundred VIP trip winners were narrowed down to five finalists and, finally, to the winner of the $1 million prize.

The first lottery to launch the First POWERBALL Millionaire of the Year promotion was the South Dakota Lottery, followed by the Wisconsin Lottery and New Mexico Lottery.  Additional participating jurisdictions included Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Florida, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Maine, Maryland, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, New York, North Carolina, North Dakota, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Virginia.

The First POWERBALL Millionaire of the Year promotion brought second-chance drawing winners and their guests to New York City for the ultimate VIP experience. After a series of seasonal activities across Manhattan, the winners and their guests gathered for an exclusive New Year's Eve gala featuring a performance from Jessie James Decker at the Crowne Plaza Hotel Manhattan in Times Square. The party culminated with the First POWERBALL Millionaire of the Year drawing.

About dick clark productions 
dick clark productions (dcp) is the world's largest producer and proprietor of televised live event entertainment programming with the "Academy of Country Music Awards," "American Music Awards," "Billboard Music Awards," "Golden Globe Awards," "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest" and the "Streamy Awards." Weekly television programming includes "So You Think You Can Dance" from 19 Entertainment and dcp. dcp also owns one of the world's most unique and extensive entertainment archive libraries with over 60 years of award-winning shows, historic programs, specials, performances and legendary programming. dcp is a division of Valence Media, a diversified media company with divisions and strategic investments in premium television, wide release film, specialty film, live events and digital media. For additional information, visit www.dickclark.com. 

About POWERBALL
It's America's Game! Since 1992, POWERBALL® has inspired the country with a chance to become a millionaire, while raising nearly $22 billion for good causes supported by lotteries. POWERBALL set a world record jackpot of $1.586 billion in January 2016. The record prize was shared by winners in California, Florida and Tennessee. POWERBALL tickets are $2 per play. Tickets are sold in 44 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Drawings are held every Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. ET. More than half of all proceeds from the sale of a POWERBALL ticket remain in the jurisdiction where the ticket was sold. For more information, visit www.powerball.com.

