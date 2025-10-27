Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
27.10.2025 23:33:56

Blackstone Names Former Apollo Executive Michele Raba To Lead European Private Equity

Blackstone
122.47 CHF -1.55%
Kaufen Verkaufen

(RTTNews) - Blackstone Inc. (BX) announced the appointment of Michele Raba, a former Apollo Global Management executive, as the new head of its European corporate private equity division, succeeding Lionel Assant, who has been promoted to Global Co-Chief Investment Officer.

Raba, who previously led Apollo's European private equity arm and began his career at Goldman Sachs, will officially assume his role in April 2026.

Blackstone manages over $350 billion in assets across Europe and projects potential investments exceeding $500 billion in the region over the next decade.

"Europe is core to our private equity business, and we're excited to drive continued growth that builds on our strong foundations and local presence," said Joseph Baratta, Global Head of Private Equity Strategies.

The announcement follows Blackstone's latest quarterly results, which showed total assets under management rising to $1.24 trillion, reinforcing its position as the world's largest alternative asset manager.

Monday, BX closed at $153.85, down 0.49%, and currently trades after hours at $153.90, up 0.03% on the NYSE.