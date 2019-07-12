Blackstone Mortgage Trust Announces Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call

NEW YORK, July 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE: BXMT) today announced that it will publish its second quarter 2019 earnings presentation on its website at www.bxmt.com and file its Form 10-Q after market close on Tuesday, July 23, 2019.

The company will also host a conference call to review results on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. ET. The conference call can be accessed by dialing +1 (888) 268-4178 (U.S. domestic) or +1 (617) 597-5494 (International) with the passcode 245-054-61# or by webcast at www.bxmt.com (listen only).

To pre-register for the conference call, please use the following link:

https://cossprereg.btci.com/prereg/key.process?key=PP3NKTB48

For those unable to listen to the live broadcast, a recorded replay will be available on the company's website and by telephone dial in beginning approximately two hours after the event. The replay call number is +1 (888) 286-8010 (U.S. domestic) or +1 (617) 801-6888 (International) and the passcode number is 410-109-41#.

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE: BXMT) is a real estate finance company that originates senior loans collateralized by commercial real estate in North America, Europe, and Australia. Our investment objective is to preserve and protect shareholder capital while producing attractive risk-adjusted returns primarily through dividends generated from current income from our loan portfolio. We are externally managed by BXMT Advisors L.L.C., a subsidiary of Blackstone.

About Blackstone

Blackstone (NYSE:BX) is one of the world's leading investment firms. Blackstone seeks to create positive economic impact and long-term value for its investors, the companies it invests in, and the communities in which it works. Blackstone does this by using extraordinary people and flexible capital to help companies solve problems. Blackstone's asset management businesses, with $512 billion in assets under management, include investment vehicles focused on private equity, real estate, public debt and equity, non-investment grade credit, real assets and secondary funds, all on a global basis.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. You can identify these forward-looking statements by the use of words such as "outlook," "indicator," "believes," "expects," "potential," "continues," "may," "will," "should," "seeks," "predicts," "intends," "plans," "estimates," "anticipates" or the negative version of these words or other comparable words. Such forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Accordingly, there are or will be important factors that could cause actual outcomes or results to differ materially from those indicated in these statements. The Company believes these factors include but are not limited to those described under the section entitled "Risk Factors" in its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018, as such factors may be updated from time to time in its periodic filings with the SEC which are accessible on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. These factors should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read in conjunction with the other cautionary statements that are included in this release and in the filings. The Company assumes no obligation to update or supplement forward‐looking statements that become untrue because of subsequent events or circumstances.

