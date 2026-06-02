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02.06.2026 08:12:16
Blackstone Closes Record $13.1 Bln Asia Private Equity Fund
(RTTNews) - Blackstone Inc. (BX), an alternative asset management firm, on Tuesday announced the final close of Blackstone Capital Partners Asia III at $13.1 billion.
The fund exceeded its $10 billion target and marked the firm's largest private equity fundraise in Asia.
The oversubscribed fund reached its hard cap and raised more than double the capital of its predecessor vehicle.
The company said the fund will focus on investment opportunities across the Asia-Pacific region, where it sees strong growth prospects.
Over the past 24 months, the company invested more than $7 billion across 12 transactions in the region, including investments in Neysa, TechnoPro and JUNO.
During the same period, the firm completed 15 exits, including the listings of International Gemological Institute and Aadhar Housing Finance, and the sale of Alinamin Pharmaceutical.
Blackstone closed trading 0.03% lesser at $116.94 on the New York Stock Exchange. In the overnight, the stock traded 0.11% lesser at $116.81.
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In diesem Interview sprechen wir mit Tim Schäfer direkt aus New York über die sogenannten „Magnificent 7“ – also die grossen Tech-Giganten wie Microsoft, Apple, Amazon, Tesla oder NVIDIA. Nach dem riesigen KI-Hype der letzten Jahre stellt sich die Frage: Sind die Aktien noch attraktiv oder bereits zu teuer?
https://bxplus.ch/wall-street-live-mit-tim-schaefer/
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