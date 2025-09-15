Blackstone Aktie 48659881 / US09260D1072
|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|News + Analysen
|Fundamental
|Unternehmen
|zugeh. Wertpapiere
|Aktion
|Kurs + Chart
|Chart (gross)
|News + Adhoc
|Bilanz/GuV
|Termine
|Strukturierte Produkte
|Portfolio
|Times + Sales
|Chartvergleich
|Analysen
|Schätzungen
|Profil
|Trading-Depot
|Watchlist
|Börsenplätze
|Realtime Push
|Kursziele
|Dividende/GV
|Historisch
|Analysen
|
15.09.2025 16:51:51
Blackstone Agrees To Acquire Natural Gas Power Plant In Western Pennsylvania For Nearly $1 Bln
(RTTNews) - Blackstone Inc. (BX), Monday announced that private equity funds affiliated with Blackstone Energy Transition Partners have agreed to acquire Hill Top Energy Center in Western Pennsylvania for nearly $1 billion, from Ardian, a private investment firm.
The deal is anticipated to offer capital to boost AI revolution in electricity infrastructure.
Santander and Houlihan Lokey served as financial advisors, and Kirkland & Ellis served as a legal advisor to Blackstone Energy Transition Partners on this transaction.
Currently, Blackstone's stock is trading at $183.82, up 1.41 percent on the New York STock Exchange.