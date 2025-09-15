Blackstone Agrees To Acquire Natural Gas Power Plant In Western Pennsylvania For Nearly $1 Bln

(RTTNews) - Blackstone Inc. (BX), Monday announced that private equity funds affiliated with Blackstone Energy Transition Partners have agreed to acquire Hill Top Energy Center in Western Pennsylvania for nearly $1 billion, from Ardian, a private investment firm.

The deal is anticipated to offer capital to boost AI revolution in electricity infrastructure.

Santander and Houlihan Lokey served as financial advisors, and Kirkland & Ellis served as a legal advisor to Blackstone Energy Transition Partners on this transaction.

Currently, Blackstone's stock is trading at $183.82, up 1.41 percent on the New York STock Exchange.