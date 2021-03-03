BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation Reports Financial Results for the Quarter Ended December 31, 2020, Declares Quarterly Cash Distribution of $0.10 per Share

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:BKCC) ("BCIC” or the "Company,” "we,” "us” or "our”) announced today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly distribution of $0.10 per share, payable in cash on April 7, 2021 to stockholders of record at the close of business on March 17, 2021.

"We are pleased to report continued transformational progress towards our goal of reducing non-core and junior capital exposure in our portfolio,” said James E. Keenan, Chairman and Interim CEO of the Company. "During and subsequent to the fourth quarter, we made significant headway in reducing this exposure. We achieved this primarily through meaningful reductions in our exposure to Gordon Brothers Finance Company ("GBFC”) and BCIC Senior Loan Partners ("SLP”), coupled with the complete exits of our investments in First Boston Construction Holdings ("FBCH”) and CB-HDT Holdings. In addition, we believe there are more near-term opportunities that could lead to continued repayments in the non-core book.”

February 23, 20211 September 30, 2020 December 31, 2019 Portfolio Composition First Lien Debt 58% 37% 34% Second Lien Debt 28% 25% 23% Junior Capital2 14% 38% 43% Portfolio Company Count 58 55 47 Non-Core Assets Portfolio Company Count3 6 7 9 FMV ($ in Millions) 40 53 120 % of investments, at FMV 9% 9% 16%

1 Preliminary estimate of portfolio construction as of February 23, 2021, using valuation marks as of December 31, 2020.

2 Includes unsecured/subordinated debt and equity investments.

3 Excludes portfolio companies with zero fair market value.

October 1, 2020 - February 23, 2021 $ in Millions % Deployments First Lien Debt 69 76% Second Lien Debt 21 23% Unsecured Debt 1 1% Repayments/Exits Non-Core & Junior Capital 171 68% Other Core Assets 80 32%

"The Company has continued to identify strong risk-adjusted return opportunities for capital deployment. Consistent with our strategy, investments have been focused on senior secured debt with an emphasis on first lien loans. We expect the percentage of first lien investments as well as the diversity of the portfolio to further increase as we continue to deploy capital,” added Keenan.

"We are returning to paying an all cash dividend this quarter at a level of $0.10 per share. For the last three quarters, we have de-risked our portfolio during a period of unprecedented economic uncertainty, and as part of that process we took the prudent but temporary step of paying a portion of our dividend in stock. With most of the de-risking accomplished, we are confident in resuming our normalized approach to dividends.

"This strategic progress has resulted in significant repayments and deleveraging, causing portfolio leverage to decline to approximately 0.43x as of February 23rd, 2021, from 0.98x at the end of the third quarter of 2020. We believe the strength of our platform will allow us to rebuild the portfolio in a manner that is consistent with our strategy. In the near term, we expect that NII will likely be compressed (in the range of 5 to 6 cents per share at the current leverage ratio). We anticipate that, as we redeploy capital, we will rebuild NII, enabling us to grow into the dividend,” added Keenan.

"With the strategic portfolio exits largely behind us, our near-term priorities include optimizing our capital structure, which includes addressing the 2022 and 2023 debt maturities, as well as allocating more capital towards programmatic share repurchases. Additionally, to further bolster NAV, BlackRock has elected to fully waive its incentive fee for the fourth quarter, which totaled $1.3 million,” concluded Keenan.

Financial Highlights

Q4 2020 Q3 2020 Q4 2019 ($'s in millions, except per share data) Total

Amount Per Share Total

Amount Per Share Total

Amount Per Share Net Investment Income/(loss) $7.3 $0.10 $8.5 $0.12 $9.6 $0.14 Net realized and unrealized gains/(losses) $2.6 $0.04 $(35.7) $(0.51) $(11.2) $(0.16) Basic earnings/(losses) $9.9 $0.14 $(27.2) $(0.39) $(1.6) $(0.02) Distributions declared $7.2 $0.10 $7.0 $0.10 $9.6 $0.14 Net Investment Income/(loss), as adjusted1 $7.3 $0.10 $8.5 $0.12 $9.6 $0.14 Basic earnings/(losses), as adjusted1 $9.9 $0.14 $(27.2) $(0.39) $(1.6) $(0.02)

2020 Totals 2019 Totals ($'s in millions, except per share data) Total Amount Per Share Total Amount Per Share Net Investment Income/(loss) $34.2 $0.49 $41.9 $0.61 Net realized and unrealized gains/(losses) $(138.1) $(1.98) $(48.8) $(0.71) Basic earnings/(losses) $(103.9) $(1.49) $(6.9) $(0.10) Distributions declared $30.6 $0.44 $44.1 $0.64 Net Investment Income/(loss), as adjusted1 $34.2 $0.49 $41.9 $0.61 Basic earnings/(losses), as adjusted1 $(103.9) $(1.49) $(6.9) $(0.10)

($'s in millions, except per share data) December 31, 2020 September 30, 2020 December 31, 2019 Total assets $511.7 $621.4 $774.1 Investment portfolio, at fair market value $479.0 $609.0 $749.9 Debt outstanding $179.8 $305.0 $313.6 Total net assets $315.0 $306.6 $435.6 Net asset value per share $4.23 $4.24 $6.33 Net leverage ratio2 0.51x 0.98x 0.70x

______________________________________

1 Non-GAAP basis financial measure. See Supplemental Information on page 10.

2 Calculated as the ratio between (A) debt, excluding unamortized debt issuance costs, less available cash and receivable for investments sold, plus payables for investments purchased, and (B) NAV.

Business Updates for the Fourth Quarter and Subsequent Period

Reduced Exposure in Non-core Legacy Portfolio : Our investment in the unsecured debt of CB-HDT Holdings, Inc. was repaid in full (along with the entire accrued and unpaid PIK interest), resulting in a repayment of $9.4 million to the Company. This investment had a FMV of $8.9 million at September 30, 2020. Red Apple Stores Inc. paid down $6.2 million on its 2nd lien loan to the Company utilizing excess cash on its balance sheet as its financial performance improved significantly during 2020. The FMV of the remaining 2nd lien investment in Red Apple is $14.8 million as of December 31, 2020. This investment had a FMV of $17.3 million at September 30, 2020, which was prior to the aforementioned principal reduction. As of February 23 rd , 2021, non-core legacy assets comprised approximately $40 million, or 9% of our total portfolio at fair market value (six portfolio companies), as compared to 9% at the end of the third quarter and 16% at the end of 2019. Of the $40 million, approximately $38 million of non-core positions at FMV consist of income-producing investments across five portfolio companies.

:

Reduced Exposure in other junior capital: During the fourth quarter, $87.4 million of repayments were received on the unsecured debt of GBFC. These repayments were driven by (i) the previously disclosed sale of GBFC’s loan portfolio to Callodine Commercial Finance, Inc. and (ii) monetization of an equity warrant position issued by a prior GBFC portfolio company. The FMV of the Company’s remaining unsecured debt of GBFC is $22.9 million as December 31, 2020. This investment had an FMV of $121.8 million at September 30, 2020 which was prior to the aforementioned loan portfolio sale. SLP sold a majority of its loan portfolio in the fourth quarter. Following this sale, SLP paid off and terminated its credit facility, and returned $23.0 million of capital to BCIC in December. Subsequent to year end, SLP partially sold one additional investment and returned an incremental $4 million to BCIC. After these sales, the remaining portfolio of SLP now consists of four portfolio companies with first lien loans with an aggregate FMV of approximately $31 million. BCIC owns 85% of the equity in SLP. Investments in the subordinated debt and equity of First Boston Construction Holdings, LLC were fully repaid subsequent to the end of the fourth quarter resulting in the payment of $38.5 million to the Company. These investments had a FMV of $37.2 million at December 31, 2020.



Share Repurchase Program : No shares were repurchased under our existing share repurchase program during the fourth quarter of 2020. Cumulative repurchases since BlackRock entered into the investment management agreement with the Company in early 2015 total approximately 8.3 million shares for $54.0 million. Since the inception of our share repurchase program through December 31, 2020, we have purchased over 10.0 million shares at an average price of $6.62 per share, including brokerage commissions, for a total of $66.3 million. On November 3, 2020, the Company’s Board of Directors authorized the Company to purchase up to a total of 7,500,000 shares, effective until the earlier of November 2, 2021 or such time that all the authorized shares have been repurchased. As of December 31, 2020, 7,500,000 shares remained authorized for repurchase. With several strategic portfolio exits already accomplished, BCIC is increasing the amount of capital allocated towards programmatic share repurchases.

Fourth Quarter Financial Updates

NII was $7.3 million, or $0.10 per share, for the three months ended December 31, 2020. Relative to distributions declared of $0.10 per share, our NII distribution coverage was 101% for the quarter. Total investment income declined by 10.4% compared to previous quarter mainly driven by GBFC unsecured debt being put on non-accrual status during the fourth quarter.

NAV increased to $315.0 million, up 2.8% from $306.6 million as of September 30, 2020. NAV per share decreased 0.2% or $(0.01) per share to $4.23 per share on a quarter-over-quarter basis, primarily due to an increase in total shares outstanding.

For the quarter ended December 31, 2020, we incurred base management fees of $2.3 million, and incentive management fees based on income of $1.3 million. Our advisor has voluntarily waived the incentive fees based on income of $1.3 million, resulting in no net incentive fees for the period. Since March 2017, the adviser has waived $29.7 million of incentive management fees on a cumulative basis. For incentive management fees based on gains, there was no accrual or payment as of December 31, 2020.

Tax characteristics of all 2020 distributions were reported to stockholders on Form 1099 after the end of the calendar year. Our 2020 distributions included a $0.12 per share return of capital. Our return of capital distributions totaled $2.11 per share from inception to December 31, 2020. At our discretion, we may carry forward taxable income in excess of calendar year distributions and pay a 4% excise tax on this income. We will accrue excise tax on estimated undistributed taxable income as required. There was no undistributed taxable income carried forward from 2020.

Portfolio and Investment Activity for the Fourth Quarter and Subsequent Period*

($’s in millions) Three Months

Ended

December 31,

2020 Three Months

Ended

December 31,

2019 Year

Ended

December 31,

2020 Year

Ended

December 31,

2019 Investment deployments $59.9 $73.0 $143.5 $303.5 Investment exits $193.2 $38.1 $277.6 $176.7 Number of portfolio company investments at the end of period 55 47 55 47 Weighted average yield of debt and income producing equity securities, at fair market value 8.9% 10.9% 8.9% 10.9% % of Portfolio invested in Secured debt, at fair market value 77% 57% 77% 57% % of Portfolio invested in Unsecured debt, at fair market value 13% 22% 13% 22% % of Portfolio invested in Equity, at fair market value 10% 21% 10% 21% Average investment by portfolio company, at amortized cost (excluding investments below $5.0 million) $17.3 $21.9 $17.3 $21.9

*Balance sheet amounts and yield information above are as of period end

We deployed $59.9 million during the quarter while exits and repayments totaled $193.2 million, resulting in a $133.3 million net decrease in our portfolio primarily due to progress made in reducing exposure in non-core and other junior capital investments previously mentioned. Our deployments primarily consisted of seven new portfolio companies and three investments into existing portfolio companies, which are outlined as follows: New Portfolio Companies $25.0 million L + 9.00% first lien term loan and $8.1 million unfunded delayed draw term loan to Callodine Commercial Finance, LLC, as part of the previously disclosed GBFC transaction; $7.8 million L + 6.25% first lien term loan to Paula's Choice Holdings, Inc., a well-established direct-to-consumer skincare brand; $5.8 million L + 9.00% second lien term loan to Team Services Group, LLC, a leading provider of homecare assistance for the elderly and people with disabilities; $4.7 million L + 7.00% first lien term loan and $3.1 million unfunded delayed draw term loan to Thras.io, LLC, a consolidator of small to medium sized brands that sell through Amazon’s third-party platform; $4.7 million L + 8.00% second lien term loan to Syndigo, LLC, a provider of digital content and retail optimization solutions for the consumer goods industry; $1.8 million L + 6.25% first lien term loan and $0.3 million revolving term loan ($0.1 million unfunded) to IT Parent, LLC, a sales automation software platform designed for insurance carriers and distributors; and $1.5 million L + 7.00% first lien term loan and $3.5 million unfunded delayed draw term loan to Sonny’s Enterprises, LLC, a manufacturer and provider of car wash equipment, parts, chemicals and controls software; Incremental Investments $3.0 million of incremental L + 6.76% first lien term loan to Live Auctioneers, LLC; $2.3 million of incremental L + 8.50% second lien term loan to AmeriLife Holdings, LLC; and $1.3 million of incremental L + 7.00% second lien term loan to NEP II, Inc. Our sales, exits, and repayments were primarily concentrated in seven portfolio company exits, three partial repayments, two partial sales, and one partial return of capital: $87.4 million partial repayment of our unsecured debt in GBFC; $23.0 million partial return of capital from our equity investment in SLP; $17.5 million full repayment of Vertellus Holdings, LLC first lien term loan; $11.9 million full repayment of Cambrex Corporation second lien term loan; $9.4 million full repayment of CB-HDT Holdings, Inc. unsecured debt, a non-core legacy position; $9.1 million of proceeds from our partial sale of Zest Acquisition Corp. second lien term loan; $8.4 million full repayment of P&L Development, LLC first lien term loan; $6.2 million partial repayment of Red Apple Stores Inc. second lien term loan, a non-core legacy position; $5.1 million full repayment of ECI Macola/Max Holding, LLC second lien term loan; $4.9 million of proceeds from our partial sale of Midwest Physician Administrative Services, LLC second lien term loan; $3.5 million partial repayment of Outcomes Group Holdings, Inc. second lien term loan; $2.7 million full repayment of Pulse Secure, LLC first lien term loan; and $2.4 million full repayment of Marketlive, LLC (Kibo) first lien term loan.

As of December 31, 2020, there were four non-accrual investment positions, representing approximately 6.5% and 17.8% of total debt and preferred stock investments, at fair value and cost, respectively, as compared to four non-accrual investment positions of approximately 2.4% and 6.9% of total debt and preferred stock investments at fair value and cost, respectively, at December 31, 2019. As previously disclosed, the Company’s unsecured debt investment in GBFC became a new non-accrual investment during the quarter after the sale of GBFC’s loan portfolio. As described earlier, the remaining investment stands to benefit from recovery on the interests retained by GBFC. The average internal investment rating of the portfolio at fair market value at December 31, 2020 was 1.90 as compared to 1.78 as of the prior quarter end. As of February 23, 2021, there were three non-accrual investment positions, representing approximately 5.4% of total debt and preferred stock investments, at fair value.

During the quarter ended December 31, 2020, net realized and unrealized gains were $2.6 million, primarily attributable to net appreciation in portfolio valuations during the quarter.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

At December 31, 2020, we had $23.3 million in cash and cash equivalents and $261.2 million of availability under our credit facility, subject to leverage restrictions, resulting in approximately $284.5 million of availability for portfolio company investments. Committed but unfunded portfolio obligations at December 31, 2020 were $20.0 million (excluding the $4.2 million LP commitment to SLP, which is completely discretionary). We believe there is sufficient liquidity to meet all of the Company’s obligations and selectively deploy new capital.

Net leverage, adjusted for available cash, receivables for investments sold, payables for investments purchased and unamortized debt issuance costs, was 0.51x at quarter-end, and our 271% asset coverage ratio provided the Company with available debt capacity under its asset coverage requirements of $220.7 million. As of February 23, 2021, after accounting for portfolio activity subsequent to the quarter, net leverage declined to approximately 0.43x. Further, as of December 31, 2020, approximately 82% of our assets were invested in qualifying assets, exceeding the 70% regulatory requirement of a business development company.

On December 30, 2020, the Company paid a dividend of $0.10 per share, or $7.23 million, to stockholders of record on November 18, 2020, as announced on November 4, 2020. Of the total $7.23 million dividend, approximately $1.45 million was paid in cash and $5.78 million was paid in approximately 2.16 million shares of the Company’s common stock issued at a price of $2.684 per share (representing the average closing stock price for the Company’s stock on the five trading days beginning on December 16, 2020 and ending on December 22, 2020 (both days inclusive)). Due to the portion of dividends paid in common stock, our NAV has increased by approximately $5.78 million on December 30, 2020.

For the first quarter of 2021, BCIC declared an all cash dividend of $0.10 per share, payable on April 7, 2021 to stockholders of record at the close of business on March 17, 2021.

About BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company that provides debt and equity capital to middle-market companies.

The Company's investment objective is to generate both current income and capital appreciation through debt and equity investments. We invest primarily in middle-market companies in the form of senior debt securities and loans, and our investment portfolio may include junior secured and unsecured debt securities and loans, each of which may include an equity component.

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation

Consolidated Statements of Assets and Liabilities

December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 Assets Investments at fair value: Non-controlled, non-affiliated investments (cost of $369,079,320 and

$389,156,775) $354,957,936 $377,136,394 Non-controlled, affiliated investments (cost of $20,927,907 and

$65,825,475) 13,099,313 22,473,524 Controlled investments (cost of $216,768,227 and $400,561,551) 110,968,227 350,249,163 Total investments at fair value (cost of $606,775,454 and

$855,543,801) 479,025,476 749,859,081 Cash and cash equivalents 23,332,831 14,678,878 Receivable for investments sold 5,439,507 1,871,435 Interest, dividends and fees receivable 2,138,304 5,708,324 Prepaid expenses and other assets 1,783,472 1,945,709 Total Assets $511,719,590 $774,063,427 Liabilities Debt (net of deferred financing costs of $1,360,356 and $2,298,004) $179,798,037 $313,569,694 Interest and credit facility fees payable 502,682 757,472 Distributions payable — 9,637,075 Base management fees payable 2,313,447 3,251,194 Incentive management fees payable 1,849,597 1,849,597 Payable for investments purchased 9,193,917 7,312,500 Accrued administrative services 389,064 372,407 Other accrued expenses and payables 2,662,569 1,704,507 Total Liabilities 196,709,313 338,454,446 Net Assets Common stock, par value $.001 per share, 200,000,000 common shares

authorized, 84,478,251 and 77,861,287 issued and 74,466,665 and

68,836,255 outstanding 84,478 77,861 Paid-in capital in excess of par 866,720,809 849,240,398 Distributable earnings (losses) (485,498,151) (351,040,023) Treasury stock at cost, 10,011,586 and 9,025,032 shares held (66,296,859) (62,669,255) Total Net Assets 315,010,277 435,608,981 Total Liabilities and Net Assets $511,719,590 $774,063,427 Net Asset Value Per Share $4.23 $6.33

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation

Consolidated Statements of Operations

Three Months

Ended

December 31,

2020

(Unaudited) Three Months

Ended

December 31,

2019

(Unaudited) Year

Ended

December 31,

2020 Year

Ended

December 31,

2019 Investment Income: Non-controlled, non-affiliated investments: Cash interest income $8,160,377 $8,370,290 $31,426,192 $29,292,857 PIK interest income 1,268,636 1,226,151 5,026,084 2,085,016 Fee income 543,312 89,829 620,705 1,444,113 Total investment income from non-controlled, non-

affiliated investments 9,972,325 9,686,270 37,072,981 32,821,986 Non-controlled, affiliated investments: Cash interest income 117,138 128,895 474,862 3,493,487 PIK interest income 121,049 116,575 461,367 245,197 PIK dividend income — — — 220,480 Fee income (7,377) 1,451 (3,055) 3,055 Total investment income from non-controlled, affiliated investments 230,810 246,921 933,174 3,962,219 Controlled investments: Cash interest income 3,184,893 5,105,807 19,794,470 22,832,830 PIK interest income — 759,254 1,053,664 2,776,671 Cash dividend income 1,220,030 3,389,999 8,190,499 15,562,959 Fee income 3,186 3,186 70,712 131,485 Total investment income from controlled investments 4,408,109 9,258,246 29,109,345 41,303,945 Other income — — — 30,371 Total investment income 14,611,244 19,191,437 67,115,500 78,118,521 Expenses: Base management fees 2,313,447 3,251,193 10,799,832 12,425,101 Incentive management fees 1,278,947 2,122,796 6,304,333 8,751,521 Interest and credit facility fees 3,344,257 4,091,942 15,584,214 15,558,648 Professional fees 432,544 309,728 1,964,252 2,093,064 Administrative services 389,064 372,407 1,457,979 1,403,419 Director fees 157,500 176,500 652,250 729,750 Investment advisor expenses 87,500 87,500 350,000 350,000 Other 578,667 288,190 2,083,486 1,800,932 Total expenses, before incentive management fee waiver 8,581,926 10,700,256 39,196,346 43,112,435 Incentive management fee waiver (1,278,947) (1,145,894) (6,304,333) (6,901,924) Expenses, net of incentive management fee waiver 7,302,979 9,554,362 32,892,013 36,210,511 Net Investment Income 7,308,265 9,637,075 34,223,487 41,908,010 Realized and Unrealized Gain (Loss): Net realized gain (loss): Non-controlled, non-affiliated investments (612,107) (264,342) (12,941,524) (23,660,181) Non-controlled, affiliated investments (77,952) (879,673) (43,851,965) (1,225,060) Controlled investments — — (59,194,744) — Net realized gain (loss) (690,059) (1,144,015) (115,988,233) (24,885,241) Net change in unrealized appreciation (depreciation) on: Non-controlled, non-affiliated investments 5,978,376 953,491 (2,123,600) 21,084,787 Non-controlled, affiliated investments 848,530 (1,733,802) 35,523,356 (24,529,889) Controlled investments (3,870,607) (9,423,322) (55,623,040) (20,798,389) Foreign currency translation 325,302 136,690 135,427 333,982 Net change in unrealized appreciation (depreciation) 3,281,601 (10,066,943) (22,087,857) (23,909,509) Net realized and unrealized gain (loss) 2,591,542 (11,210,958) (138,076,090) (48,794,750) Net Increase (Decrease) in Net Assets Resulting from Operations $9,899,807 $(1,573,883) $(103,852,603) $(6,886,740) Net Investment Income Per Share—basic $0.10 $0.14 $0.49 $0.61 Earnings (Loss) Per Share—basic $0.14 $(0.02) $(1.49) $(0.10) Average Shares Outstanding—basic 72,358,355 68,836,255 69,801,849 68,836,590 Net Investment Income Per Share—diluted $0.10 $0.14 $0.49 $0.59 Earnings (Loss) Per Share—diluted $0.14 $(0.02) $(1.49) $(0.10) Average Shares Outstanding—diluted 89,352,092 85,829,992 86,795,585 85,830,326 Distributions Declared Per Share $0.10 $0.14 $0.44 $0.64

Supplemental Information

The Company reports its financial results on a generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP”) basis; however, management believes that evaluating the Company’s ongoing operating results may be enhanced if investors have additional non-GAAP basis financial measures. Management reviews non-GAAP financial measures to assess ongoing operations and, for the reasons described below, considers them to be effective indicators, for both management and investors, of the Company’s financial performance over time. The Company’s management does not advocate that investors consider such non-GAAP financial measures in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Incentive management fees based on income have been calculated for each calendar quarter and are paid on a quarterly basis if certain thresholds are met. The Company records its liability for incentive management fees based on capital gains by performing a hypothetical liquidation at the end of each reporting period. The accrual of this hypothetical capital gains incentive management fee is required by GAAP, but it should be noted that a fee so calculated and accrued is not due and payable until the end of the measurement period, or every June 30. The incremental incentive management fees disclosed for a given period are not necessarily indicative of actual full year results. Changes in the economic environment, financial markets and other parameters used in determining such estimates could cause actual results to differ and such differences could be material. For the period July 1, 2019 through December 31, 2020, BCIA had voluntarily and partially waived incentive fees. For a more detailed description of the Company’s incentive management fee, please refer to the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020, on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC").

Computations for the periods below are derived from the Company's financial statements as follows:

Three Months

Ended

December 31,

2020 Three Months

Ended

December 31,

2019 Year Ended

December 31,

2020 Year Ended

December 31,

2019 GAAP Basis: Net Investment Income $7,308,265 $9,637,075 $34,223,487 $41,908,010 Net Investment Income per share 0.10 0.14 0.49 0.61 Addback: GAAP incentive management fee expense

based on Gains — — — — Addback: GAAP incentive management fee expense

based on Income net of incentive management fee waiver — 976,902 — 1,849,597 Pre-Incentive Fee1: Net Investment Income $7,308,265 $10,613,977 $34,223,487 $43,757,607 Net Investment Income per share 0.10 0.15 0.49 0.64 Less: Incremental incentive management fee expense

based on Income net of incentive management fee waiver — (976,902) — (1,849,597) As Adjusted2: Net Investment Income $7,308,265 $9,637,075 $34,223,487 $41,908,010 Net Investment Income per share 0.10 0.14 0.49 0.61

Note: The NII amounts for the three months and year ended December 31, 2020 are net of incentive management fees based on income and an incentive management fee waiver in the amount of $1,278,947 and $6,304,333, respectively. Additionally, please note that the NII amounts for the three months and year ended December 31, 2019 are net of incentive management fees based on income and a corresponding incentive management fee waiver in the amounts of $1,145,894 and $6,901,924, respectively. For the periods shown, there is no difference between the GAAP and as adjusted figures; however, there may be a difference in future periods.

1 Pre-Incentive Fee: Amounts are adjusted to remove all incentive management fees. Such fees are calculated but not necessarily due and payable at this time.

2 As Adjusted: Amounts are adjusted to remove the incentive management fee expense based on gains, as required by GAAP, and to include only the incremental incentive management fee expense based on Income. Incentive management fee expense based on income has been calculated for each calendar quarter and may be paid on a quarterly basis if certain thresholds are met. Amounts reflect the Company's ongoing operating results and reflect the Company's financial performance over time.

