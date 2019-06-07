Blackline Safety partners with GEOS, expands its Safety Operations Center with global dispatch

Blackline is now the world's only connected gas detection vendor with the capability to dispatch emergency services anywhere within 165 countries

CALGARY, June 7, 2019 /CNW/ - Industrial employees face the everyday risks of injuries, health events and gas exposures. From its in-house Safety Operations Center (SOC), Blackline Safety (TSX.V: BLN) has provided dispatch of local ambulance, police and firefighter response services throughout North America. Partnering with GEOS Response LLC, Blackline signed an agreement that expands its dispatch capability to nearly anywhere across the globe. When Blackline's SOC manages an incident — if local emergency services are required — the GEOS International Emergency Response Coordination Center (IERCC) will dispatch local emergency responders in any of 165 countries.

"GEOS provides best-in-class monitoring services that address the needs of a broad range of applications and industries," said Kevin Stamps, Vice President of GEOS North America. "Before Blackline's G7, we had never seen a connected safety wearable with gas detection that could integrate into our global dispatch network. If local emergency services are needed, Blackline is now able to escalate to our operations team who will confidently manage the dispatch virtually anywhere around the globe with full multi-lingual support. Our team never stops until the mission is complete and help is delivered to the individual in distress."

"We built our highly-trained Safety Operations Center four years ago to provide customers with the best quality emergency response management and dispatch throughout North America," said Kevin Meyers, Chief Operating Officer at Blackline Safety. "Now monitoring over 20,000 employee devices, we partnered with GEOS and are taking our monitoring services one step further. Extending our leadership position in connected safety, Blackline's customers can be confident that we have their backs, no matter the hazards that employees face, their location or country."

Blackline is the only gas detection vendor with two-way messaging, two-way voice calling, an in-house Safety Operations Center and now, global dispatch capability. G7 safety wearables provide Blackline SOC agents with full situational awareness, making it easy to quickly validate the type of response that is required, and deliver those resources in the shortest period of time.

Should the unexpected occur, Blackline's live SOC monitoring team receives the alert with the employee's identity, his or her precise location, the type of alert and any atmospheric gas hazards present. Blackline's SOC agents manage the incident according to the client's customized emergency response protocol. As may be required, Blackline's team will escalate the incident to the GEOS IERCC that dispatches local responders around the globe, based upon the employee's exact location, city and country.

Blackline built its safety monitoring platform with a core focus on connecting employees to a live monitoring team with affordable and easy-to-use safety wearables and cloud-hosted software. Employee-worn G7 devices comprehensively monitor their wellbeing and call for help automatically if an employee falls, isn't moving or misses a check-in request. An SOS latch also makes it easy for employees to call for help at any moment, instantly triggering an alert.

About GEOS: GEOS has been the leading provider of premier and innovative travel safety and security services, including monitored services since 2004. Clients and our members choose GEOS for the value and the global reach that only we can offer. With our International Emergency Response Coordination Center based just outside of Houston, Texas, we have the back of thousands of users around the globe and around the clock. With regional crisis management cells around the globe, GEOS has operated and coordinated rescues in over 165 countries, providing people with valuable peace of mind. We continue to be a critical participant in global response protocols, and work closely with official response agencies to better serve our customers. For more information, visit www.geosresponse.com.

About Blackline Safety: Blackline Safety is a global connected safety technology leader. Providing comprehensive live-monitoring and wireless gas detection, we help teams working in hazardous environments respond to emergencies in real-time and manage efficient evacuations, accounting for everyone's safety along the way. With millions invested in technology research and development, Blackline Safety is recognized for quality and innovation. Our talented team of designers and engineers create and manufacture in-house — from wearable technology and personal gas detectors to cloud-hosted infrastructure and web-based interfaces for global industry. We deliver the world's first turn-key, work-anywhere, connected safety monitoring solution with gas detection, 3G wireless, satellite communications, two-way speakerphone, push-to-talk, location-enabled data analytics and live monitoring to meet the demanding safety challenges and increase the productivity of organizations in over 100 countries. For more information, visit www.BlacklineSafety.com.

