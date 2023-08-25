Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Blackford and Ligence Announce Echocardiography AI Partnership

Partnership makes Ligence echocardiography AI solution available on the Blackford Platform

EDINBURGH, Scotland, Aug. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blackford, the pioneering strategic imaging AI platform and solutions provider, announces a partnership with Ligence Medical AI Solutions to make Ligence Heart available on the Blackford Platform, allowing clinicians to analyse transthoracic echocardiography while using AI.

Ligence Heart is web-based, fully integrated echocardiography analysis suite that allows clinicians to perform detailed automatic analysis of echocardiographic images moments after they are taken. Mimicking the steps performed by a cardiologist and sonographer, Ligence Heart performs all analytical steps automatically, resulting in significant time savings for each procedure. Once the AI analysis has been completed, the user can approve or adjust them as needed.

"Blackford is committed to delivering AI applications that broaden clinical and operational AI use cases and drive additional value for healthcare organisations,” said Blackford CEO Ben Panter. "We are happy to be further expanding our cardiology portfolio through the partnership with Ligence.”

Providing at least 30% faster study evaluation time for certain measurements, the Ligence Heart AI Solution speeds everyday workflow and is an ideal solution for retrospectively analysing large cohorts.

The Ligence Heart AI solution also provides:

  • Fully automated morphometric measurements
    • Continuous Wave
    • Pulsed Wave
    • Tissue Doppler
  • Easy integration with PACS
  • Accuracy up to 94% (non-inferior to a cardiologist)
  • Standardised reporting
  • Automated echocardiography report generation

"Through Blackford, customers are able to seamlessly evaluate and implement new AI tools,” said Dovydas Matuliauskas, MD, Ligence co-founder and Business Development Manager. "Ligence is excited to be partnering with Blackford to broaden customer access to Ligence Heart, which is a unique new AI application that automates echocardiography steps, reducing procedure time and standardising reporting.”

Ligence Heart is CE certified in the EU and is currently pending FDA clearance in the US.

About Ligence
Ligence is a medical device company specialising in medical ultrasound diagnostics. Ligence provides a solution for fully automated analysist and reporting of 2D transthoracic echocardiography (2D TEE) studies, therefore reducing the amount of manual work as well as standardising reporting. Ligence was founded by a team of medical practitioners who believe in democratisation of 2D TEE.

To learn more about Ligence Heart, visit www.ligence.io 

About Blackford:
Blackford are pioneers in the radiology AI space, with over a decade of experience working in partnership with leading hospitals and ground-breaking technology providers. We operate as a strategic AI partner, providing access to a tried-and-tested core platform, tailored services and a portfolio of 100+ applications to help healthcare providers unlock the value of AI and improve patient outcomes. 

Our collaboration and recent arms-length acquisition by Bayer ensures that our customers and partners have the support and long-term security needed to underpin successful AI strategies.

To learn more about Blackford’s tailored approach to AI solutions visit www.blackfordanalysis.com, and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Blackford Media Contact:
Nick Cole
nick.cole@blackfordanalysis.com
Phone: +44 7812164790


