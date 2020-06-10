10.06.2020 22:01:00

BlackBerry to Announce First Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Results on June 24, 2020

WATERLOO, ON, June 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) will report results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2021 at 5:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday, June 24, 2020.  The conference call can be accessed by dialing +1-877-682-6267 or live streamed on the company's website at BlackBerry.com/Investors.

BlackBerry Logo Black (PRNewsfoto/Blackberry Limited)

A replay of the conference call will be available at approximately 8 p.m. ET on June 24, 2020, by dialing +1-800-585-8367 and entering Conference ID #5177627.  It will also be available at the link above.  

About BlackBerry
BlackBerry (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments around the world. The company secures more than 500M endpoints including 150M cars on the road today.  Based in Waterloo, Ontario, the company leverages AI and machine learning to deliver innovative solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety and data privacy solutions, and is a leader in the areas of endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.  BlackBerry's vision is clear - to secure a connected future you can trust.

BlackBerry. Intelligent Security. Everywhere. 
For more information, visit BlackBerry.com and follow @BlackBerry.  

Media Contact:
BlackBerry Media Relations
+1 (519) 597-7273
mediarelations@BlackBerry.com

Investor Contact:
BlackBerry Investor Relations
+1 (519) 888-7465
investor_relations@BlackBerry.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/blackberry-to-announce-first-quarter-fiscal-year-2021-results-on-june-24-2020-301073655.html

SOURCE BlackBerry Limited

