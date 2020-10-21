SMI 10’146 -0.4%  SPI 12’679 -0.2%  Dow 28’309 0.4%  DAX 12’737 -0.9%  Euro 1.0726 0.0%  EStoxx50 3’228 -0.5%  Gold 1’907 0.1%  Dollar 0.9069 0.0%  Öl 42.8 0.8% 

Wasserstoff-Aktien handeln: So investieren Sie in den Megatrend Brennstoffzelle -w-
21.10.2020 04:00:00

BlackBerry QNX to Power ARCFOX αT Innovative Digital Cockpit

WATERLOO, ON and BEIJING, Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) today announced that BlackBerry QNX technology will power the innovative digital cockpit in ARCFOX αT, a high-end, intelligent, electric SUV.

BlackBerry Logo Black (PRNewsfoto/Blackberry Limited)

In ARCFOX αT's digital cockpit system, the fully digital instrument cluster, console touchscreen, AC screen and Heads-Up Display are all based on the QNX® Hypervisor, the world's first ISO 26262 ASIL D safety-certified commercial embedded hypervisor. The QNX Hypervisor provides the trusted reliability and performance of the QNX® Neutrino® RTOS, while also allowing multiple operating systems to safely co-exist on the same system-on-a-chip (SoC). With the QNX Hypervisor, developers can partition and isolate safety-critical systems from non-safety critical systems, ensuring that critical systems are isolated and continue to function even if other components fail.

"We are thrilled to work with ARCFOX to help them take advantage of one of the auto industry's most significant trends – the exploding demand for safe, seamless, digital in-car experiences," said John Wall, Senior Vice President and Co-Head of BlackBerry Technology Solutions. "BlackBerry QNX is the obvious choice for its safety-certified, extremely reliable, and highly secure automotive software. We're confident that drivers of the new ARCFOX αT will relish the comfort, safety and connectivity it delivers."

As the leader in safe, secure, and reliable software for critical embedded systems, BlackBerry QNX provides OEMs and Tier 1s around the world with state-of-the-art foundational software and cybersecurity technologies. BlackBerry QNX technology is used in more than 175 million vehicles on the road including in advanced driver assistance (ADAS), digital instrument clusters, connectivity modules, handsfree, and infotainment systems.

About BlackBerry
BlackBerry (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments around the world. The company secures more than 500M endpoints including over 175M cars on the road today.  Based in Waterloo, Ontario, the company leverages AI and machine learning to deliver innovative solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety and data privacy solutions, and is a leader in the areas of endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.  BlackBerry's vision is clear - to secure a connected future you can trust.

BlackBerry. Intelligent Security. Everywhere. 

For more information, visit BlackBerry.com and follow @BlackBerry.  

Trademarks, including but not limited to BLACKBERRY, EMBLEM Design and QNX are the trademarks or registered trademarks of BlackBerry Limited, its subsidiaries and/or affiliates, used under license, and the exclusive rights to such trademarks are expressly reserved. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. BlackBerry is not responsible for any third-party products or services.

Media Contact:
BlackBerry Media Relations
+1 (519) 597-7273
mediarelations@BlackBerry.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/blackberry-qnx-to-power-arcfox-t-innovative-digital-cockpit-301154558.html

SOURCE BlackBerry Limited

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

UBS Group 11.22
2.65 %
CieFinRichemont 63.56
1.47 %
The Swatch Grp 211.70
0.47 %
CS Group 9.86
0.45 %
Geberit 547.80
0.44 %
Novartis 77.77
-1.04 %
SGS 2’402.00
-1.11 %
Swisscom 476.70
-1.18 %
Roche Hldg G 307.05
-1.41 %
Alcon 55.20
-2.02 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

20.10.20
UBS KeyInvest Product News - Renditemonitor - Auserlesene UBS BRCs im Sekundärmarkt
20.10.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 10.60% p.a. JB Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (62.5%) auf Credit Suisse Group AG, UBS Group AG, Julius Baer Group Ltd
20.10.20
Quartalsberichte im Fokus – UBS liefert ab | BX Swiss TV
20.10.20
Will Fed Underwrite Another Stimulus?
20.10.20
SMI mit gemischten Vorgaben
19.10.20
Vontobel: derimail - Noch heute zeichnen: 20.60% p.a. Callable BRC auf Adidas, Fresenius Medical Care, Infineon
16.10.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 12.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Amazon, Netflix, The Walt Disney Company
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

20.10.20
Schroders: Behavioral Finance: Wie lässt sich das Bedürfnis nach nachhaltigen Anlagen erklären?
19.10.20
Schroders: Bei chinesischen Private-Equity-Anlagen ist die richtige Fondsstruktur wichtig
16.10.20
Schroders: Sustainable Investment Report Q3 2020
mehr
Quartalsberichte im Fokus – UBS liefert ab | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Quartalszahlen: UBS-Chef Ermotti verabschiedet sich mit Gewinnsprung - UBS-Aktie profitiert deutlich
Dufry-Aktie legt zweistellig zu: Dufry schliesst Kapitalerhöhung ab - Bruttoertrag 820 Millionen Franken
Lonza-Partner Moderna macht Hoffnung auf US-Notfallzulassung für Corona-Impfung - Moderna-Aktie leicht im Plus
2020 voller Herausforderungen: So sollten Anleger laut Morgan Stanley jetzt reagieren
US-Börsen schliessen mit Gewinnen -- SMI und DAX schliessen mit Verlusten -- Börsen in Asien letztlich mehrheitlich fester
Logitech steigert Umsatz und Gewinn im zweiten Quartal - Logitech-Aktie mit zweistelligem Kurssprung
Lufthansa fliegt auch im Sommer Milliardenverlust ein - Aktie dennoch in Grün
Permira macht bei TeamViewer Kasse - TeamViewer-Aktie sackt kräftig ab
Alphabet-Aktie zieht trotzdem an: US-Regierung mit Wettbewerbsklage gegen Google
IBM-Aktie deutlich schwächer: IBM büsst weiter Umsatz ein

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Börsen schliessen mit Gewinnen -- SMI und DAX schliessen mit Verlusten -- Börsen in Asien letztlich mehrheitlich fester
Der heimische Aktienmarkt sowie der deutsche Leitindex gaben am Dienstag nach. Die US-Börsen erholten sich nach einem schwachen Vortag. An den asiatischen Märkten ging es am Dienstag vor allem aufwärts.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit