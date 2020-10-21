BlackBerry QNX to Power ARCFOX αT Innovative Digital Cockpit

WATERLOO, ON and BEIJING, Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) today announced that BlackBerry QNX technology will power the innovative digital cockpit in ARCFOX αT, a high-end, intelligent, electric SUV.

In ARCFOX αT's digital cockpit system, the fully digital instrument cluster, console touchscreen, AC screen and Heads-Up Display are all based on the QNX® Hypervisor, the world's first ISO 26262 ASIL D safety-certified commercial embedded hypervisor. The QNX Hypervisor provides the trusted reliability and performance of the QNX® Neutrino® RTOS, while also allowing multiple operating systems to safely co-exist on the same system-on-a-chip (SoC). With the QNX Hypervisor, developers can partition and isolate safety-critical systems from non-safety critical systems, ensuring that critical systems are isolated and continue to function even if other components fail.

"We are thrilled to work with ARCFOX to help them take advantage of one of the auto industry's most significant trends – the exploding demand for safe, seamless, digital in-car experiences," said John Wall, Senior Vice President and Co-Head of BlackBerry Technology Solutions. "BlackBerry QNX is the obvious choice for its safety-certified, extremely reliable, and highly secure automotive software. We're confident that drivers of the new ARCFOX αT will relish the comfort, safety and connectivity it delivers."

As the leader in safe, secure, and reliable software for critical embedded systems, BlackBerry QNX provides OEMs and Tier 1s around the world with state-of-the-art foundational software and cybersecurity technologies. BlackBerry QNX technology is used in more than 175 million vehicles on the road including in advanced driver assistance (ADAS), digital instrument clusters, connectivity modules, handsfree, and infotainment systems.

