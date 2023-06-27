|
BlackBerry Announces Election Results for the Company's Board of Directors
WATERLOO, ON, June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) announced today that the eight nominees listed in the company's management proxy circular, dated May 5, 2023, for the company's annual and special meeting held on June 27, 2023, were elected as directors to serve until BlackBerry's next Annual General Meeting (AGM) or until their successors are elected or appointed. The detailed results of the vote are set out below.
Nominee
Votes For
% For
Votes Withheld
% Withheld
John Chen
202,496,816
79.93 %
50,842,670
20.07 %
Michael A. Daniels
194,613,306
76.82 %
58,726,180
23.18 %
Timothy Dattels
240,446,068
94.91 %
12,893,418
5.09 %
Lisa Disbrow
239,873,532
94.68 %
13,465,955
5.32 %
Richard Lynch
221,534,719
87.45 %
31,804,768
12.55 %
Laurie Smaldone Alsup
194,125,302
76.63 %
59,214,184
23.37 %
V. Prem Watsa
205,475,261
81.11 %
47,864,226
18.89 %
Wayne Wouters
240,118,843
94.78 %
13,220,646
5.22 %
About BlackBerry
BlackBerry (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments around the world. The company secures more than 500M endpoints including over 235M vehicles. Based in Waterloo, Ontario, the company leverages AI and machine learning to deliver innovative solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety and data privacy solutions, and is a leader in the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems. BlackBerry's vision is clear - to secure a connected future you can trust.
For more information, visit BlackBerry.com and follow @BlackBerry.
Media Contact:
BlackBerry Media Relations
(519) 597-7273
mediarelations@BlackBerry.com
Investor Contact:
BlackBerry Investor Relations
(519) 888-7465
investorrelations@BlackBerry.com
