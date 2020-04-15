Blackbaud Customers Find Extraordinary Ways to Serve Public During COVID-19

CHARLESTON, S.C., April 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Blackbaud (NASDAQ: BLKB), the world's leading cloud software company powering social good, is highlighting three of its many customers making a direct impact on issues exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic. As nearly every industry around the world is affected by the pandemic, the social good community continues to demonstrate its resilience and dedication to supporting those in need despite the challenges presented by COVID-19.

"At Blackbaud, our vision is to power an Ecosystem of Good® that builds a better world, which is especially critical during these times," said President and CEO Mike Gianoni. "As COVID-19 continues to challenge all of us to work, act and think in new ways, our customers are rising to the occasion with determination, innovation and the fortitude needed to combat this crisis head on. We wanted to shine a light on a few of the thousands of actions being taken by our customers as we all work to support one another during this time."

Protecting Children from Abuse During Quarantine

As a nonprofit working to prevent child sexual abuse, Darkness to Light has responded to COVID-19 with new resources to protect children impacted by the unintended consequences of social distancing and quarantines. Darkness to Light recognizes that 30% of children who are sexually abused are abused by family members. Child protective organizations are concerned that although there is a decrease in reports of abuse during this time, this is likely due to children's reduced contact with other adults and not reductions in abuse itself. "For so many children, school and extracurricular activities provide a refuge, and now they may be feeling more helpless and hopeless," said President and CEO Katelyn Brewer.

Darkness to Light has taken the following actions to help children who may be more vulnerable at this time: Quickly developing new resources for safe parents and caregivers dealing with new, complicated situations. Compiling resources for teachers on creating a safe, online learning experience. And releasing a completely new training resource on protecting children during times of crisis at no charge.

Organizers have received a resounding response to the free training with more than 1,200 signing up within the first week after the new resource was introduced the last day of March.

Supporting and Showing Gratitude For Those on the Frontline of COVID-19

As efforts accelerate worldwide to provide relief from the ravages of COVID-19, PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ: PEP) and The PepsiCo Foundation recently announced a more than $45 million initiative focused on helping people and communities most affected by the pandemic. In addition to funding vital support—including protective gear for healthcare workers and testing and screening services—the company already is in the process of distributing more than 50 million nutritious meals to at-risk populations by supporting food banks and other partners around the world. The company also is working with Global Citizen to support One World: Together at Home—a night of uplifting entertainment and community to thank the people leading the fight against COVID-19—which will air this Saturday, April 18 at 8 p.m. EDT.

Additionally, recognizing that PepsiCo employees around the world also want to help their communities in this time of crisis, The PepsiCo Foundation is offering a two-to-one match for all employee charitable contributions through Blackbaud's YourCause platform for the next four weeks. The PepsiCo Foundation will contribute up to $2 million in support of nonprofits chosen by employees and providing COVID-19 relief globally.

Providing Entertainment and Supporting Performing Arts During COVID-19

Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS will stream a benefit concert celebrating Disney on Broadway's 25th anniversary on Friday, April 17, at 7 p.m. EDT at broadwaycares.org/disney25stream and on its YouTube channel and Facebook page. The family-friendly stream, free to all, will support Broadway Cares' COVID-19 Emergency Assistance Fund. Best known for its "red bucket" fundraising after live theater performances, Broadway Cares is raising funds for those in the theater and entertainment communities in need of urgent health care and emergency financial assistance during this pandemic and work shutdown. Hosted live by Disney star Ryan McCartan from his family's home, the stream will also feature interviews with other Disney on Broadway performers throughout the evening. Donations will be matched dollar for dollar by a group of Broadway producers.

Learn more about how Blackbaud customers are making quick shifts and taking action during the global COVID-19 crisis here.

