Blackacre LLP's Founding Partner Daniel Brozost Nominated for Los Angeles Business Journal 2020 Leader in Law Award

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Commercial real estate law firm Blackacre LLP announced today that its Founding Partner, Daniel Brozost, has been selected as a nominee for the Los Angeles Business Journal's 2020 'Leaders in Law Awards.' The Journal's Publisher and CEO, Josh Schimmels, states "the nominees have made great accomplishments within their organizations and communities and it is a privilege to recognize all the law professionals for their ongoing efforts and contributions in our Los Angeles market."

Brozost has almost two decades of experience representing clients on a wide variety of commercial real estate matters. His leasing practice focuses on the representation of national and regional restaurants, retailers and landlords, where he has established himself as one of the leading practitioners in the nation, having drafted and/or negotiated hundreds of retail leases for various clients over the past decade. Brozost also has significant experience representing real estate investment funds and trusts, syndicators, developers, family offices and high net worth individuals on real estate matters involving a broad array of asset types, including retail shopping centers, office and industrial properties, multi-family residential properties and mixed-use projects.

Brozost founded Blackacre LLP in 2017 with the goal of reinventing the practice of real estate law, specifically by moving away from the traditional law firm model of billing hourly, in favor of billing on a flat fee where possible. Today, Brozost and his colleagues at Blackacre LLP represent clients on transactional real estate matters – leasing, purchase and sale, financing and corporate – almost exclusively on flat fees. He believes that this model benefits both clients and attorneys, by providing predictability and accountability with respect to the legal services being provided.

Prior to founding Blackacre, Brozost was chair of the real estate practice group at Raines Feldman LLP. He began his legal career practicing at the downtown Los Angeles offices of Latham & Watkins LLP and Allen Matkins.

The Los Angeles Business Journal's 2020 finalists and winners will be unveiled at a virtual awards event on November 18th, 2020 at 2:00pm PST. Registration available here https://labusinessjournal.com/lil2020/.

About Blackacre LLP

Blackacre LLP represents clients on a wide variety of real estate transactions, including real property acquisitions and dispositions, leases, brokerage matters, property management matters and financing. Clients include national and regional restaurants and retailers, real estate brokerages, investment funds and trusts, developers, syndicators and high net worth individuals. To learn more, visit Blackacre LLP.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/blackacre-llps-founding-partner-daniel-brozost-nominated-for-los-angeles-business-journal-2020-leader-in-law-award-301166559.html

SOURCE Blackacre LLP