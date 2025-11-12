Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’782 0.6%  SPI 17’607 0.6%  Dow 47’977 0.1%  DAX 24’372 1.2%  Euro 0.9236 -0.4%  EStoxx50 5’797 1.3%  Gold 4’136 0.2%  Bitcoin 83’730 1.6%  Dollar 0.7983 -0.3%  Öl 64.1 -1.7% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Nestlé3886335Roche1203204UBS24476758Novartis1200526Alcon43249246Swiss Life1485278Zurich Insurance1107539Idorsia36346343
Top News
Diskussion um Roadster-Deal: Tesla-Aktie nach Wortgefecht zwischen Musk und Altman im Blick
Bayer-Aktie mit Plus: Bayer übertrifft Erwartungen trotz hoher Rückstellungen
EON SE-Aktie-Analyse: JP Morgan Chase & Co. bewertet mit Overweight
Ausblick: Virgin Galactic präsentiert das Zahlenwerk zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel
Ausblick: Wienerberger vermeldet Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal
Suche...
Plus500 Depot

Spine Injury Solutions Aktie 30055563 / US84856X1063

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

12.11.2025 15:15:26

Black Titan Appoints Czhang Lin As Co-CEO To Lead Crypto And Blockchain Strategy

(RTTNews) - Black Titan Corporation (BTTC) on Wednesday said it has appointed Czhang Lin as Co-Chief Executive Officer.

In his new role, Lin will oversee the company's cryptocurrency strategy, including strategic investments in digital currencies, direct token acquisitions, blockchain infrastructure, mining operations, and fintech-related mergers and acquisitions.

Lin has been active in the cryptocurrency and blockchain ecosystem since 2017, with a track record of investing in and advising high-growth Web3 projects globally. He currently serves on the investment committee of LBank Labs and has previously worked with Binance Labs, building a broad network and driving institutional adoption of blockchain technologies.

"Czhang's leadership and deep experience in digital assets will be instrumental as we execute on our vision to make Black Titan a meaningful player in the global cryptocurrency ecosystem," said Chay W. J., CEO of Black Titan. "His appointment marks the next step in our broader strategy to build a diversified digital asset portfolio and capture opportunities in a rapidly maturing market."

Nachrichten zu Spine Injury Solutions Inc

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
mehr Nachrichten