23.02.2026 23:40:11
Black Stone Minerals, L.P. Q4 Income Rises
(RTTNews) - Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (BSDM.OB) released a profit for its fourth quarter that Increased, from the same period last year
The company's bottom line came in at $64.86 million, or $0.31 per share. This compares with $38.97 million, or $0.18 per share, last year.
The company's revenue for the period rose 41.8% to $118.70 million from $83.72 million last year.
Black Stone Minerals, L.P. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings: $64.86 Mln. vs. $38.97 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.31 vs. $0.18 last year. -Revenue: $118.70 Mln vs. $83.72 Mln last year.