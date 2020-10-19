US-Wahljahre sind gute Aktienjahre! - Auch unter Corona in 2020? | Trading-Webinar von IG Bank | Am Dienstag, 20. Oktober um 18 Uhr | Jetzt anmelden -w-
Black Knight Announces Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call; Presenting at Upcoming Investor Conferences

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Oct. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI), a leading provider of software, data and analytics solutions to the mortgage and consumer loan, real estate and capital markets verticals, today announced the date for the release of its third quarter 2020 earnings and its presentations at upcoming investor conferences.

Third Quarter 2020 Earnings

Black Knight will release third quarter 2020 earnings before the market opens on November 9, 2020. A conference call to discuss its results will follow at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time that same day.

Those wishing to participate via the webcast should access the call through Black Knight's Investor Relations website at https://investor.blackknightinc.com. Those wishing to participate via the telephone may dial in at 877-407-4018 (USA) or 201-689-8471 (International). The conference call replay will be available via webcast through Black Knight's Investor Relations website. The telephone replay will be available from 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time on November 9, 2020, through November 16, 2020, by dialing 844-512-2921 (USA) or 412-317-6671 (International). The replay passcode will be 13712102.

Upcoming Investor Conferences

Kirk Larsen, Black Knight's executive vice president and chief financial officer, will present at the Stephens Virtual Investment Conference on Thursday, November 19, 2020.

Kirk Larsen will present at the Credit Suisse Virtual Technology Conference on Tuesday, December 1, 2020.

Anthony Jabbour, Black Knight's chief executive officer, will present at the Barclays Global Technology, Media and Telecommunications Virtual Conference on December 9, 2020.

A live webcast and replay of the presentations will be available through Black Knight's Investor Relations website at http://investor.blackknightinc.com. Management will also be available for one-on-one and small group meetings with investors at each investor conference.

About Black Knight

Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) is an award-winning software, data and analytics company that drives innovation in the mortgage lending and servicing and real estate industries, as well as the capital and secondary markets. Businesses leverage our robust, integrated solutions across the entire homeownership life cycle to help retain existing customers, gain new customers, mitigate risk and operate more effectively.

Our clients rely on our proven, comprehensive, scalable products and our unwavering commitment to delivering superior client support to achieve their strategic goals and better serve their customers. For more information on Black Knight, please visit www.blackknightinc.com.

 

