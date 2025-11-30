Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
30.11.2025 10:12:16

Black Friday 2025 Sets Record With $11.8 Billion In U.S. Online Sales : Adobe

(RTTNews) - According to Adobe Analytics, Black Friday on November 28, 2025, stood out as the single biggest shopping day of the season, generating $11.8 billion in U.S. online sales. The momentum from this record-setting day set the tone for the rest of the holiday season, driving strong spending patterns across November and beyond.

Between November 1 and November 28, shoppers spent an impressive $111.4 billion online, marking a 7.1% year-over-year increase. This growth reflects both stronger consumer confidence and the expanding role of digital-first shopping behaviors. Adobe projects that the entire holiday season will surpass $253.4 billion, making 2025 the first quarter-trillion-dollar holiday season.

Mobile devices have cemented their role as the dominant shopping channel. In the first four weeks of the season, mobile accounted for $58.7 billion in spend, up 6.8% year-over-year. With mobile revenue share reaching 52.2%, and forecasts pointing to 56.1% for the full season, 2025 marks the first year mobile officially surpasses desktop in online retail. Seven out of ten retail site visits now originate from mobile, highlighting the shift toward convenience and on-the-go purchasing.

Flexible payment options are reshaping consumer behavior. Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) spending hit $8.2 billion from November 1-28, reflecting 9% growth year-over-year. Adobe forecasts BNPL usage to reach $20.2 billion by the end of December, an 11% increase over 2024. Notably, mobile BNPL spend alone contributed $6.7 billion, showing how consumers are increasingly blending mobile shopping with installment-based payments. Artificial intelligence is transforming holiday shopping journeys. Traffic referrals from AI sources, including large language models, skyrocketed by 805% year-over-year between November 1-28. Overall, AI-driven traffic is expected to grow 515-520% compared to 2024, signaling a rapid shift in how consumers discover products and engage with retailers. This surge highlights AI's emerging role as a powerful driver of ecommerce visibility and conversion.

