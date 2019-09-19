Black Desert SEA Now Available on Steam

SEOUL, South Korea, Sept. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Pearl Abyss announced today that Black Desert SEA, the hit MMORPG, is now available on Steam.

See the Steam page here: store.steampowered.com/app/836620/Black_Desert

Black Desert SEA has players take up the role of an 'Adventurer' and immerse themselves in a stunning, richly detailed world where vast activities and quests await alongside a skill-based, real-time combat system and an extensive life skills system. They can choose between multiple classes and design unique characters that truly represent themselves and their preferred combat styles. Players can journey with the enigmatic Black Spirit and, together, unravel the mysteries of the Black Desert through a whole new platform.

To commemorate the game's launch on Steam, all game access packages on both Steam and the official website will be on sale for 40% off for a limited time. In addition, a new playtime event will be available until September 24 where players can garner up to five rare items daily by diving into the world of Black Desert. Adventurers can also grab themselves and other rookie Adventurers even more rewards through the ongoing invitation event during this time. With additional events on the horizon to celebrate Black Desert SEA joining Steam, players can experience the epic features of the game with the numerous perks and functions this platform provides.

Find more information about Black Desert SEA at sea.playblackdesert.com .

About Black Desert

Black Desert is Pearl Abyss' open-world action MMORPG with cutting-edge visuals and skill-based combat that redefines the genre. With the most developed character customization system of any game currently on the market, users can break out of the norm and make unique characters that truly represent themselves. Its intuitive controls, beautifully designed world, and extensive lore will excite both newcomers and veterans of MMO games and action RPGs. With over 11 million registered users, Black Desert for PC is available in over 150 countries and in 12 languages.

About Pearl Abyss

Established in 2010, Pearl Abyss has developed the MMORPG franchise Black Desert for PC, mobile, and console. All their games are built on their proprietary engine and are renowned for their cutting-edge graphics. With multiple projects in the works, they are poised to continue their growth through 2019 and beyond to maintain their position as a leading developer in the game industry. More information about Pearl Abyss is available at www.pearlabyss.com .

Photo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20190916/2581475-1-b

SOURCE Pearl Abyss