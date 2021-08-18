SMI 12’477 0.5%  SPI 15’981 0.5%  Dow 35’343 -0.8%  DAX 15’922 0.0%  Euro 1.0717 -0.3%  EStoxx50 4’196 -0.1%  Gold 1’786 0.0%  Bitcoin 41’000 -2.3%  Dollar 0.9148 0.2%  Öl 69.1 -0.7% 
18.08.2021 04:00:00

Black Desert Mobile Introduces New Lahn Class and Awakened Class

SEOUL, South Korea, Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pearl Abyss announced today that the new Lahn class and her Awakened class Crimson Lily are now available in Black Desert Mobile. With the new classes, Adventurers can enjoy gameplay that is both elegant and destructive. 

Lahn is another special class that has arrived along with her Awakened form, Crimson Lily. Adventurers can choose between the two classes with each possessing a distinctive combat style. 

Lahn is an elegant character who twirls her Crescent Pendulum main weapon as if performing a dance, enabling her to reach far away enemies instantly. She can also dash through the sky for a short amount of time.  

On the other hand, the Awakened class, Crimson Lily, wields the Crimson Glaives, two swords connected by a chain. Using this weapon, Crimson Lily brings complete destruction against her enemies. Although the blades of the Crimson Glaives are relatively short, she has the ability to defeat foes within a large area using her acrobatic skills.  

To celebrate the arrival of Lahn and Crimson Lily, special events will take place that provide extra benefits to those playing these new classes. Adventurers can get rewards such as Black Pearls, Abyssal Accessories, and tier 4 or 5 pets by getting their Lahn or Crimson Lily to level 60. A Special Shop has also opened in which various items are available for purchase.  

Visit Black Desert Mobile's official website for more information.  

About Black Desert IP   

The Black Desert IP is Pearl Abyss' open-world action MMORPG franchise with cutting-edge visuals and skill-based combat that redefines the genre. With the most developed character customization system of any game currently on the market, users can break out of the norm and make unique characters that truly represent themselves. Its intuitive controls, beautifully designed world, and extensive lore will excite both newcomers and veterans of MMO games and action RPGs. Pearl Abyss is currently servicing the Black Desert IP, which has gained 40 million players across the world on PC, mobile, and console.  

SOURCE Pearl Abyss

﻿

