18.12.2025 18:33:17

BKV Authorizes $100 Mln Share Buyback Program Over Two Years

(RTTNews) - BKV Corporation (BKV) said its board has approved a two-year share repurchase program allowing the company to buy back up to $100 million of its outstanding common stock.

Under the authorization, BKV may repurchase shares through open-market transactions, block trades, Rule 10b5-1 trading plans, or privately negotiated deals, subject to applicable federal and state securities laws.

BKV said the buyback authorization reflects management's confidence in the company's business fundamentals and its closed-loop energy solutions strategy, while maintaining a disciplined approach to capital allocation and continued investment in growth opportunities.

BKV currently trades at $26.72 or 1.97% higher on the NYSE.