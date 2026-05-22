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BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings Aktie 41886995 / US05550J1016

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22.05.2026 13:15:13

BJ's Wholesale Club Q1 Earnings Slip; Confirms FY26 Guidance

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings
75.93 CHF 3.54%
Kaufen Verkaufen

(RTTNews) - BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (BJ), a regional membership-only warehouse club chain, on Friday reported lower net income in the first quarter of fiscal 2026 despite higher sales and revenue compared with the previous year, while maintaining its full-year 2026 guidance.

For the first quarter, net income declined to $142.73 million from $149.77 million in the previous year.

Earnings per share were $1.10 versus $1.13 last year.

On the adjusted basis, net income declined to $142.73 million from $150.88 million in the previous year.

Adjusted earnings per share were $1.10 versus $1.14 last year.

Adjusted EBITDA jumped to $298.07 million from $285.84 million in the previous year.

Revenue rose to $5.66 billion from $5.15 billion in the prior year.

Net sales increased to $5.53 billion from $5.033 billion in the previous year.

Looking ahead, the company maintained its guidance and expects comparable club sales, excluding gasoline sales, to increase 2% to 3% year over year.

For the fiscal year 2026, adjusted earnings per share is expected to range from $4.40 to $4.60.

In the pre-market trading, BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings is 2.28% higher at $96.65 on the New York Stock Exchange.

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