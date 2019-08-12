Björn Rosengren, President and CEO, to leave Sandvik

STOCKHOLM, Aug. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Björn Rosengren, President and CEO of Sandvik, has informed the Chairman of the Sandvik Board that he intends to resign and leave the company as of 1 February 2020.



The Sandvik Board of Directors will hold a meeting tomorrow morning to initiate the work to appoint a new President and CEO for Sandvik.



"Björn Rosengren has, since he joined Sandvik in November 2015, established a solid decentralized business model for the company and made the organization more flexible and efficient. The Board is very grateful for his and all the employees' work during these years. We will initiate the process to assign a very experienced and competent industrial leader that can succeed Björn in the role as President and CEO and continue to develop the company even further," says Johan Molin, Chairman of the Board for Sandvik.



"This has not been an easy decision. Sandvik is a great company with a lot of future potential and I will continue to lead the organization with a strong commitment until end of January", says Björn Rosengren.





