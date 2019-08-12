<
12.08.2019 04:49:00

Björn Rosengren, President and CEO, to Leave Sandvik

STOCKHOLM, Aug. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Björn Rosengren, President and CEO of Sandvik, has informed the Chairman of the Sandvik Board that he intends to resign and leave the company as of 1 February 2020.

The Sandvik Board of Directors will hold a meeting tomorrow morning to initiate the work to appoint a new President and CEO for Sandvik.

"Björn Rosengren has, since he joined Sandvik in November 2015, established a solid decentralized business model for the company and made the organization more flexible and efficient. The Board is very grateful for his and all the employees' work during these years. We will initiate the process to assign a very experienced and competent industrial leader that can succeed Björn in the role as President and CEO and continue to develop the company even further," says Johan Molin, Chairman of the Board for Sandvik.

"This has not been an easy decision. Sandvik is a great company with a lot of future potential and I will continue to lead the organization with a strong commitment until end of January", says Björn Rosengren.


For further information, contact:Ann-Sofie Nordh, Vice President Investor Relations, tel: +46-8-456-14-94 or Martin Blomgren, Press and Media Relations Manager, tel: +46-70-577-0549.

This information is information that Sandvik AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at about 21.30 CET on 11 August 2019.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/sandvik/r/bjorn-rosengren--president-and-ceo--to-leave-sandvik,c2878809

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/208/2878809/1088417.pdf

Björn Rosengren, President and CEO, to leave Sandvik

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bjorn-rosengren-president-and-ceo-to-leave-sandvik-300899775.html

SOURCE Sandvik

