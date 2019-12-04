BizMark named a Top B2B Demand Gen Agency

WESTPORT, Conn., Dec. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BizMark, CT LLC, one of the nation's top B2B marketing agencies, has been named to the 2020 CHIEF MARKETER 200, the world's only editorial listing of best-in-class brand engagement and activation agencies.

Chief Marketer, a leading publisher and content producer for Fortune 1000 marketers, recognized BizMark as one of the top B2B demand gen agencies for the second consecutive year.

"B2B marketers are under tremendous pressure to drive results and achieve more with every dollar," says Ed Gillespie, Executive Director of BizMark. "By working with a team of experts that specialize in B2B nuances, our clients can engage stakeholders, reach decision makers and turn their prospects into paying customers."

Winners were selected based on several criteria including: client testimonials; case study submissions; consistent, high caliber work across programs and clients; innovative, creative executions; and bold concepts and ideas that are moving the industry forward. Chief Marketer notes that the 200 agencies selected for this year's program are thought leaders in their craft and representative of the best of the marketing industry.

"We created the CM200 three years ago to shine a spotlight on this vibrant and fast-growing agency community," says Jessica Heasley, Group Editor & Publisher at Chief Marketer, "and to help modern marketers find the partners that will help them craft the kind of campaigns that modern consumers demand."

About BizMark

BizMark drives business to business. Every day, we help B2B marketers innovate – so they can launch new products, open new channels, establish new markets and create new revenue streams. As the B2B marketing and communication specialists, our powerful ideas have generated new profits for clients including Broadridge, Pitney Bowes, Nestlé Waters, LiquidX, Excel Dryer, Quorum Federal Credit Union, and others. Named by Inc. Magazine as one of the fastest growing private companies in America, the BizMark team offers the experience and insights needed to overcome complex challenges and accelerate results. Since 2006, we've partnered with B2B companies of all sizes to help them achieve their marketing and business objectives. To learn more, visit bizmarkct.com

About Chief Marketer

Global online content portal Chief Marketer, an Access Intelligence brand, arms aspiring CMOs with the tools, insights, data and training they need to master the next frontier of marketing—an age of marketing much less dependent on advertising and much more focused on the rest of the branding toolkit. CM has more than 150,000 readers who rely on its content and live events to help them cut through the noise and find the solutions necessary to optimize their performance. From digital, direct and content marketing, to social, experiential, promotion and more, our weekly newsletters and daily website content covers it all. In addition to the CM200, Chief Marketer also produces the PRO Awards, and recognition programs including Masters of Martech and Future CMOs. Learn more at cm200.chiefmarketer.com.

