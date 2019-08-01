01.08.2019 13:21:00

BizClik Media Announces the Publication of the August Issue of Business Chief USA

NORWICH, England, Aug. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BizClik Media, the innovative-focused Norfolk-based digital media firm, has published the latest issue of the USA edition of Business Chief. This month's magazine explores the digital transformation stories of some of the United States' leading companies.

This month's lead story features semiconductor giant Intel, a company driving an industry-wide digital transformation and mass migration to the cloud. Lisa Davis, Vice President of Digital Transformation and Scale Solutions, Enterprise and Government, in the Data Center Group at Intel, sits down with us to discuss the company's own digital transformation from PC to data-centric, and the need for digital transformations to be both holistic and customer driven.

Also included is an in-depth leadership feature, which focuses on the ways in which changing consumer expectations and technological advancements are changing the face of the manufacturing industry. Victoria Holt, President and CEO of digital manufacturer Protolabs discusses the strategies the company is using to create and maintain its competitive advantage. "We're in a great position to help other manufacturers take a look at how they can take advantage of IT in their manufacturing processes," Holt says.

August's City Focus features Los Angeles, California, taking a closer look at some of the startups working to solve the city's real estate pain points. Our Top 10 breaks down the highest-paid CEOs in the country.

Additionally, the magazine includes exclusive features on Armacell, Arizona State University, Avaya, the City of Phoenix, Dentsu Aegis Network, Four Winds Interactive, Gateway Mortgage Group, Lee Industrial Contracting, Prysmian Group, PwC, Riverside Networks, Steward Health Care and the University of Alabama at Birmingham.

Click here to read the full issue.

About Business Chief

Business Chief is a media brand fit for the digital age, providing cutting-edge content tailored for company executives, business pioneers and industry thinkers.

Divided into eight separate regional titles, Business Chief tells the stories that matter to business leaders and professionals on their way to the top. Through our expertly-crafted digital magazines, websites, videos and social media, those stories reach the right people. Our flagship features are the Leadership Showcases; exclusive interviews with key decision-makers at some of the biggest companies on the globe, documenting their journeys to business transformation and the lessons they've learned along the way.

With further themes focused on technology, talent and sustainability, Business Chief has insight on the trends that matter to C and V-level executives, while also delivering consumer-friendly lifestyle content to reflect their interests and wider ambitions. On top of all that and more, Business Chief showcases in-depth digital reports on companies every month, ensuring it covers every angle in the world of business.

About BizClik Media

BizClik Media Ltd is a diverse, multi-platform digital media company focusing on the global B2B marketplace. We have a passion for great content and we collaborate with the world's most inspiring and innovative business leaders to deliver only the best, most engaging and relevant content to you.

With a trusted and recognised publishing portfolio that is home to over 16 brands, including e-magazines and web platforms, combined with our social media marketing and data marketing tools, we have the experience, approach and know-how, to deliver your brand in front of the people that matter.

Contact:

Harry Menear
Content Producer
Editor-in-Chief, Business Chief US
Deputy Editor, Supply Chain Digital
Tel: +44-(0)-1603-217-576
Email: harry.menear@bizclik.com

