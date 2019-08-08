BizClik Media Announces the Publication of the August Issue of Business Chief, Canada Edition, Featuring Simon Fraser University and KPMG

NORWICH, England, Aug. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovative, Norwich-based digital media company BizClik Media has published the latest issue of the Canada edition of Business Chief.

For this month's cover feature, Business Chief talks to Simon Fraser University (SFU) to find out how the university's sustainability office is taking a combined approach to sustainability which incorporates the environment, human health and social justice.

"Sustainability work is about understanding how to make better decisions based on a strong understanding that humans are a part of nature, not outside of it," says Candace Le Roy, Director of Sustainability at SFU.

"We need to learn from, respect, and apply indigenous ways of knowing and leave no one behind."

Harry Menear speaks to the President and CEO of digital manufacturer Protolabs, Victoria Holt, to identify the strategies the company has in place to maintain its competitive advantage.

Elsewhere in our exclusive company reports, Business Chief talks to companies including Huawei, the City of Brampton and KPMG to discuss sustainability, digital transformation and more.

Our City Focus this month finds us exploring Quebec City, the capital of Quebec province, sampling the blend of historical pedigree and a high-tech video game industry.

This issue, Business Chief also examines the top 10 highest paid CEOs in North America, with the list featuring leaders from the likes of Oracle, PepsiCo and Disney.

