08.06.2020 06:00:00

BIXOLON launches a new Arabic-language website and opens its representative office in Dubai

SONGNAM-SI, South Korea, June 8, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- BIXOLON Co., Ltd., a leading global Mobile, Label and POS Printer manufacturer, announced the launch of an Arabic-language website, http://www.Bixolon.com/ar/ and inaugurate of the MEA representative office, as part of hope to strengthen its existing business and provide more dedicated customer care in the Middle East & Africa.

The Arabic-language website will enable greater communication among the Arabic speakers and BIXOLON and support easy search of market-leading products and new printing technologies. Alongside providing well-organized, intuitive access to the company's brand identity, values, and a comprehensive product portfolio across a wide range of industries, including Retail, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Hospitality, Transportation & Logistics, and Government.

In order to better manage all the requests coming from the Middle East & Africa, BIXOLON's MEA representative is now in operation in Dubai. Through the sales support of a local structure, any request coming from local customers will be managed in a faster, more flexible and friendly way with top quality service and support.

"We are very pleased to introduce the new Arabic-language site and representative office in Dubai," cited Russell Ju, General Manager, BIXOLON MEA. "These activities will open up opportunities for BIXOLON to get closer to MEA customers while strengthening its presence."

Visitors to the new site can also sign up for BIXOLON's blog and monthly newsletter to stay informed of BIXOLON's recent activities including new product launch, event schedule, recent technology and trend.

For more information visit http://www.BIXOLON.com, subscribe to http://blog.bixolon.com, or speak to your local BIXOLON sales representative.

About BIXOLON    
BIXOLON is a leading global manufacturer of innovative, advanced printing technologies including point-of-sale receipt, label, Auto ID and mobile printers for a wide range of environments. Millions of BIXOLON printers are used today in retail, hospitality, healthcare, banking, ticketing, post/parcel, warehousing and other transaction-intensive industries. In 2019, for the sixth consecutive year BIXOLON was named global mobile receipt printer market leader by Japanese research company Chunichisha.

 

SOURCE BIXOLON CO., Ltd.

