Bittrex Global Partners with HedgeTrade for a $5 Million Giveaway

Users can now use HedgeTrade market forecasts to make profitable trades on Bittrex Global exchange.

VADUZ, Lichtenstein and SINGAPORE, June 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - We're pleased to announce that Bittrex Global is partnering with crypto prediction social marketplace HedgeTrade to make it easier to share crypto market forecasts and successfully trade, regardless of experience. HedgeTrade users can stake HEDG tokens to create trading predictions (Blueprints) based on Bittrex Global order books and earn for successful predictions. Those trading predictions can also be leveraged by others to better inform new trades on Bittrex Global.

In celebration of this partnership, HedgeTrade is giving away up to $5,000 worth of HEDG tokens to any Bittrex Global user (up to $5 million USD total) who completes the following:

Sign up on HedgeTrade using the following link: Sign Up

on HedgeTrade using the following link: Purchase HEDG tokens on Bittrex Global.

HEDG tokens on Bittrex Global. Deposit HEDG tokens to your HedgeTrade account directly from your Bittrex Global account within 7 days.

HEDG tokens to your HedgeTrade account directly from your Bittrex Global account within 7 days. Giveaway: Within 14 days, HedgeTrade will deposit a 20% bonus of HEDG tokens into your account ( $5,000 USD equivalent in HEDG tokens maximum per user).

What is HedgeTrade?

The HedgeTrade platform brings together expert traders and novices in a win-win social trading ecosystem. Experienced traders can earn HEDG tokens by sharing successful trading predictions. Users that access these Blueprints can execute the trades on Bittrex Global to subsequently make a profit on the trade. The more accurate and successful the traders are, the more visible they will become in the predictions marketplace and the more profit they can make.

How does HedgeTrade work?

Traders stake HEDG tokens and create a trading Blueprint available for purchasers on the HedgeTrade platform.

stake HEDG tokens and create a trading Blueprint available for purchasers on the HedgeTrade platform. Purchasers can see the profit potential, staked amount, and the trader's verified track record before they purchase the prediction. Once the user has purchased or unlocked the Blueprint, they can then see the entry and exit price that the trader predicted.

can see the and the before they purchase the prediction. Once the user has purchased or unlocked the Blueprint, they can then see the entry and exit price that the trader predicted. Prediction outcomes:

Correct predictions : the trader receives back their stake and the proceeds from the purchasers.

: the trader receives back their stake the proceeds from the purchasers.

Incorrect predictions: the purchasers receive back their purchase price and the trader loses their stake, which is distributed to the initial purchasers.

Traders that post accurate Blueprints can earn unlimited upside from an uncapped number of Purchasers. Purchasers only pay for the prediction when it becomes true and can execute the same trade on Bittrex Global to earn more profit on the trade itself.

Bittrex Global is extremely excited to be the first exchange to partner with HedgeTrade. We think their model creates a win-win alignment between sophisticated traders and those looking for trading predictions.

About HedgeTrade:

Website: https://hedgetrade.com/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/hedgetradehq

CoinMarketCap: https://coinmarketcap.com/currencies/hedgetrade/

Overview Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wfKQz_hM948

HedgeTrade is a social trading platform that rewards those who post accurate predictions. The model creates a win-win scenario for both the amateur and the expert. Traders are rewarded by submitting accurate predictions and users can utilize the information to execute their own successful trades.

HedgeTrade is brought to you by Rublix Development Pte. Ltd., a software development company that is building blockchain-powered tools to fuel the next generation of fintech projects. https://rublix.com/

About Bittrex Global:

Our mission is to help advance the blockchain industry by fostering innovation, incubating new and emerging technologies, and driving transformative change. https://global.bittrex.com/

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bittrex-global-partners-with-hedgetrade-for-a-5-million-giveaway-301070294.html

SOURCE HedgeTrade