BitMovio Announces Partnership With Leading Blockchain Consulting Agency Block72 for International Expansion

NEW YORK, Oct. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BitMovio, a blockchain-enabled video entertainment platform, recently announced a partnership with Block72 to accelerate plans for global expansion. Through this partnership, BitMovio will focus on entering Asian markets and growing their global user base. "We've gained significant momentum over the past several months with hundreds of studios/creators and thousands of hours of premium content onboarded, especially among the independent film, TV, and professional YouTube streamer community," said Simon Zhu, co-founder and CEO of BitMovio. "We expect that this partnership with Block72 will help double down on BitMovio's leadership position in the blockchain entertainment space with expansion into South Korea, China, and other Southeast Asian countries."

A cross between Twitch, Netflix, and Patreon, BitMovio is a new breed of video entertainment platforms that utilizes blockchain technology, cryptocurrency, and platform-specific virtual goods to enable users to transparently and instantaneously exchange value and attention. BitMovio is currently in open-beta and is ramping up blockchain development with additional gamification features. They are introducing their own cryptocurrency token and integrating with Theta Labs' decentralized mesh video streaming infrastructure.

BitMovio is on a mission to disrupt the industry's centralized content distribution and financing model. The platform features a wide array of video genres including gaming, sci-fi, fantasy, horror, paranormal, conspiracy, and more. Over the past several months, BitMovio has signed over 6,000 hours of premium video content from a variety of producers.

"We are constantly looking for promising blockchain projects that can solve real-world problems, and which have the potential to achieve mainstream adoption," said Sinhae Lee, founding partner at Block72. "We hope to expand BitMovio's business and the adoption of its ecosystem through Block72's global network, as well as create a compelling use case through the success of the project."

Block72 is a joint venture of GBIC and FBG Capital to provide marketing services to a demanding blockchain startup scene. The two venture capital funds have a well-developed portfolio of investments in the blockchain space and their success has allowed them to build a solid reputation in the industry. Their team has rich experience in marketing, public relations, and community growth and has helped countless projects secure capital and build engaged communities that serve as the core of their respective decentralized ecosystems. Block72 has offices around the globe, providing a large network that continues to grow within the broader tech sector.

