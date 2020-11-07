SMI 10’323 0.2%  SPI 12’835 0.1%  Dow 28’323 -0.2%  DAX 12’480 -0.7%  Euro 1.0692 -0.1%  EStoxx50 3’204 -0.4%  Gold 1’951 0.1%  Dollar 0.9001 -0.5%  Öl 39.7 -2.8% 
Bitmain Releases Rack-Style New Miner, Bringing Next Level Computing Power

SINGAPORE, Nov. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bitmain is officially announcing a new rack-style mining equipment – AntRack. Featuring a hot-swappable modularized configuration, it is easy to deploy and upgrade with no need to turn off, and the rack-style design is an excellent option for customers of large-scale operations.

AntRack demonstrates strengths in terms as following:

Easy to Deploy and Expand

AntRack adopts a module design, including five key modules - 1 Rack, 1 Switch Board, 4 Servers, 1 Main Control Panel, and 1 Water Cooling System, and the crucial parts - hash board, control panel, power supply unit (PSU), and fans - are all hot-swappable for optimized operations, significantly reduces the risk of machine depreciation while maximizing the effective mining time, making it a perfect option for customers looking to manage expansion cost and raise rate of return. As long as the location allows, customers can set up as many AntRacks as needed, easy to expand anytime.

Suitable for Large-Scale Operations

Rack-Style Miner is a perfect fit for large-scale deployment of mining farms and Internet data centers (IDC). AntRack can easily be deployed and get to work once its 3-phase AC power cable and network cable are plugged in, and the inlet & outlet for the water-cooling system is set. Besides, Bitmain provides an all-in-one data center solution – ANTBOX, each contains 10 AntRack miners. By configuring the 3-phase AC power supply, network port, and water-cooling system, mining is possible in almost every location.

Easy to Upgrade and Reliable

The hot-swappable design of the AntRack allows replacing the hash board with the latest generation chipsets (7nm to 5nm, 3nm, and 1nm), each upgrade improves the overall computing power while maintaining the same power consumption. Also, each server of AntRack has PSU's which provide 3+1 redundant operations to ensure that mining is never interrupted.

"Our design is driven by a problem-solving mindset. It has come to our attention that many of our customers are challenged when trying to expand their operations. The cost of equipment upgrade – not only the investment in new machines, also the time consumption when turning down the old machines to switch with new ones. AntRack is our solution to that problem. Featuring a hot-swappable modularized design, AntRack can be conveniently and efficiently applied on large-scale deployment, while maintaining an effective management of budget in operation," said Sun MingHui, AntRack Project R&D Director.

About Bitmain

Founded in 2013, Bitmain transforms computing by building industry-defining technology in cryptocurrency, blockchain, and artificial intelligence (AI). Bitmain leads the industry in the production of integrated circuits for cryptocurrency mining, as well as mining hardware under the Antminer brand. The company also operates the largest cryptocurrency mining pools worldwide-Antpool.com and BTC.com. Bitmain technology supports a wide range of blockchain platforms and startups.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1329006/AntRack.jpg

