SMI 11’139 0.0%  SPI 14’341 0.3%  Dow 34’328 -0.2%  DAX 15’401 0.0%  Euro 1.0964 -0.1%  EStoxx50 4’009 0.1%  Gold 1’867 0.1%  Bitcoin 39’139 -0.4%  Dollar 0.8973 -0.6%  Öl 69.5 -0.2% 

18.05.2021 15:16:00

BitKan Smart Trade adds OKEx Swap

SINGAPORE, May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --BitKan is an industry leading cryptocurrency exchange brokerage best known for its BitKan Smart Trade technology, which allows BitKan users to trade cryptocurrency at the best prices globally.

BitKan Smart Trade adds OKEx Swap - Trade over 100+ Swaps on OKEx and Binance with 1 Account (PRNewsfoto/BitKan)

The strategic partnership will see BitKan adding new Perpetual Swap pairs from OKEx, an exchange renowned for its innovations in the field of Crypto Derivatives, to BitKan Smart Trade. This means that crypto traders can easily trade USDT Perpetual Swaps on both OKEx and Binance with just 1 BitKan account.

Trade Over 100+ Perpetual Swap Coins on OKEx and Binance with 1 BitKan account

BitKan currently supports 110 USDT Perpetual Swap Trading Pairs from Binance. The addition of OKEx Swap will add another 95 USDT Perpetual Swap Trading Pairs. BitKan Users can experience 24 new USDT Swaps, including XCH, LPT, BSV and other popular cryptocurrency pairs.

Cross-exchange Funding Rate Arbitrage Made Simpler

On BitKan, you can realise cross-exchange funding rate arbitrage strategies on Binance and OKEx, increasing your capital utility and making arbitrage simpler than ever. This is because BitKan allows you to transfer funds between Binance and OKEx easily through the BitKan platform. Users can take advantage of differences in funding rates across exchanges and execute arbitrage strategies.

A Trusted Professional Crypto Exchange Since 2013

BitKan, established in 2013 and invested by IDG Capital, has a track recording of operating safely for 8 years. In 2019, BitKan's subsidiary company, CoinBest, was 1 of 26 companies to obtain the crypto trading license authorised by the Japan Financial Services Agency (FSA). Till date, BitKan has established more than 1 million users and aims to further expand globally.

Coming Soon: More Advanced Trading Features on BitKan Smart Trade

The partnership with OKEx will vastly enhance the one-stop trading experience for BitKan users.

Till date, BitKan has established strategic partnerships with OKEx, Huobi, Binance, Bitfinex, Poloniex, FTX and Gate.io cryptocurrency exchanges, supporting nearly 1000 spot trading coins as well as OKEx and Binance USDT Perpetual Swaps.

Moving forward, BitKan will add more top exchanges and list more top cryptocurrencies to make crypto investment easier for everyone.

 

SOURCE BitKan

﻿

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Inside

11:59 Marktupdate 18. Mai 21: Märkte wieder im Angriffsmodus | BX Swiss TV
11:41 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 4.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Swiss Market® Index, S&P 500 Index®, EURO STOXX 50® Index, Nikkei 225 Index
09:22 Vontobel: derimail - BioNTech, Lonza, Moderna mit 16%p.a. und 55% Barriere
09:20 Marktüberblick: Deutsche Telekom gesucht
08:09 SMI nimmt neuen Anlauf
05:58 Daily Markets: S&P 500 – Pullback an Trendkanalbegrenzung / Julius Bär – Bearishe Tageskerze
14.05.21 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 15.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf General Motors, Tesla
04.05.21 Lyxor: In die Zukunft investieren: Wie die Anleihemärkte zu einer nachhaltigeren Welt beitragen können
mehr

Marktupdate 18. Mai 21: Märkte wieder im Angriffsmodus | BX Swiss TV

Aktuell legen die Indices wieder zu. Der Dax konnte ein neues Rekordhoch markieren. Wie die Erwartungen für die nächsten Tage sind, und welche Einzeltitel grössere Kurssprünge aufweisen, erfahren Sie im Marktupdate mit Georg Zimmermann bei BX Swiss TV.

#BXSwiss #Börse #SMI #Berichtssaison #Sonova #Vodafone #HomeDepot #Walmart #Cisco #Richemont

Marktupdate 18. Mai 21: Märkte wieder im Angriffsmodus | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Ausverkauf am Kryptomarkt - Bitcoin fällt auf Dreimonatstief
Meinungen gehen auseinander: Bitcoin eine Blase - oder weiteres Aufwärtspotenzial?
Barrick Gold-CEO Mark Bristow: Goldpreis wird durch "irrationales" Verhalten gestützt
Wall Street schlussendlich tiefer -- SMI schliesst etwas fester -- DAX letztlich knapp im Minus -- Aktienmärkte in Fernost beenden Handel mehrheitlich in Grün
Evolva-Aktie steigt: Evolva sichert sich weiteres Kapital
Warren Buffett: Bidens Steuerpläne sind nicht zum Nachteil der Konsumenten
Addex-Aktie springt zweistellig an: Addex meldet positive Daten für Wirkstoff Dipraglurant
Trading Idee Sonova: Strategischer Zukauf
Credit Suisse-Aktie in Grün: Politiker wollen für die Credit Suisse härtere Regeln
Montana Aerospace: Greenshoe-Option bei Börsengang vollständig ausgeübt - Aktie stabil

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit