22.09.2019 16:30:00

BitHarp Introduces New Technology in Cryptocurrency Mining

OTTAWA, Ontario, Sept. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Lyre Miner and Harp Miner, two recently released cryptocurrency mining rigs from www.BitHarp.com ( BitHarp Group Limited ), are quickly turning out to be gamechangers in the global crypto market. Within their short lifespan, these two products have shown promises of revolutionizing this thriving industry by offering superfast ROI for seasoned miners as well as beginners looking to try their hand at crypto mining.

The ability of Lyre Miner and Harp Miner to generate quick return on investment can be attributed to the high hash rates of the products. The term hash rate may be referred to as the speed at which a given mining machine operates. A higher hash rate increases the opportunity of a miner to find the next block and receive the reward. Making things even better for the miners, Lyre Miner and Harp Miner have significantly low energy consumptions of 600W and 2400W respectively.

The hash rate powers offered by Lyre Miner and Harp Miner are mentioned below at a glance.

Lyre Miner: 335 TH/s for Bitcoin, 55 GH/s for Litecoin, 14 GH/s for Ethereum, and 9 TH/s for Dash

Harp Miner: 2000 TH/s for Bitcoin 300 GH/s for Litecoin, 75 GH/s for Ethereum, and 50 TH/s for Dash

Though the crypto mining industry has experienced tremendous advances in the recent years, a large majority of products and services are only suitable for highly knowledgeable and experienced mining experts. BitHarp is one of the earliest names in the industry to take the path less traveled, and create mining hardware that can be used by individuals with zero knowledge and experience.

"We strongly believe that the benefits of crypto mining should be available to all," said Daniel Cox, Engineering Director from BitHarp. "This belief inspired us to create two pre-configured products that anyone can start using just by plugging them in."

To find out more about Lyre Miner and Harp Miner, please visit https://www.bitharp.com/

About BitHarp

BitHarp is a New Zealand based cryptocurrency manufacturer of the most high-performance and flexible Mining rigs built with the goal of making mining easier and more profitable for investors.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bitharp-introduces-new-technology-in-cryptocurrency-mining-300922317.html

SOURCE BitHarp Group Limited

