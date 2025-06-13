Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’323 0.1%  SPI 17’007 0.0%  Dow 42’968 0.2%  DAX 23’771 -0.7%  Euro 0.9392 -0.3%  EStoxx50 5’361 -0.6%  Gold 3’385 0.9%  Bitcoin 86’037 -3.3%  Dollar 0.8105 -1.2%  Öl 70.3 -0.7% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Rheinmetall345850Sandoz124359842Swiss Life1485278Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526ABB1222171Idorsia36346343
Top News
Mit diesen Tipps kann man beim Kochen Geld sparen
Tesla-Aktie im Blick: Tesla teil von chinesischer Förderkampagne für E-Autos auf dem Land
Gold-ETFs: So viel Schutz bieten sie wirklich
Trump-Treffen führt zu Krypto-Deal: Saudischer Prinz setzt plötzlich auf XRP
Apple-Aktie unter der Lupe: Falt-Handy soll noch 2026 kommen - Hinweise auf Design, Preis & Co.
Suche...
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

13.06.2025 05:26:53

Bitget Wallet Continues Momentum at Philippines Blockchain Week

Bitget Wallet Continues Momentum at Philippines Blockchain Week

VICTORIA, Seychelles, June 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitget Wallet, the leading non-custodial Web3 wallet, wrapped up a successful run at Philippines Blockchain Week held at the SMX Convention Center Manila, from June 10 to 11. Bitget Wallet's participation reinforces its commitment to driving blockchain accessibility and innovation in Southeast Asia.

A key highlight of Bitget Wallet’s presence was the participation of Will Wu, Head of Growth at Bitget Wallet, in the panel discussion titled "Behind the Screens: Secrets of the Big Global Exchanges." Sharing the stage with other exchanges, the panel explored the inner workings of major crypto platforms, from growth strategies to user trust. The discussion offered attendees valuable insights into the evolving dynamics of global exchanges and the future of digital asset adoption against the backdrop of greater institutional adoption.

Bitget Wallet Continues Momentum at Philippines Blockchain WeekBitget Wallet Continues Momentum at Philippines Blockchain Week
  

At its booth, Bitget Wallet introduced its recent Solana Pay and national QR integration, enabling seamless QR code-based crypto payments. This development supports the growing movement toward interoperable and accessible payment systems in the region and reflects Bitget Wallet’s mission to bridge traditional and decentralized finance for everyday users.

Bitget Wallet’s presence at Philippines Blockchain Week reaffirms its strategic focus on emerging markets and community-centric innovation as it continues to scale globally with over 80 million users across 100+ countries.

About Bitget Wallet
Bitget Wallet is a non-custodial crypto wallet designed to make crypto simple and secure for everyone. With over 80 million users, it brings together a full suite of crypto services, including swaps, market insights, staking, rewards, DApp exploration, and payment solutions. Supporting 130+ blockchains and millions of tokens, Bitget Wallet enables seamless multi-chain trading across hundreds of DEXs and cross-chain bridges. Backed by a $300+ million user protection fund, it ensures the highest level of security for users' assets. Its vision is Crypto for Everyone — to make crypto simpler, safer, and part of everyday life for a billion people.
For more information, visit: X | Telegram | Instagram | YouTube | LinkedIn | TikTok | Discord | Facebook
For media inquiries, contact media.web3@bitget.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/73532da8-e4a1-43b9-8025-0c2ec647dbc8

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3348002c-0f0d-48b0-8df3-4ba7b63ece63

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/aeb591f6-dddb-4e9b-a772-ee9171c6c6a0


Nachrichten zu Mitsubishi Materials Corp

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
mehr Nachrichten