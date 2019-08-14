14.08.2019 10:00:00

Bitfinex Enables Intermediate Verification Level

ROAD TOWN, British Virgin Islands, Aug. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bitfinex, a state-of-the-art digital asset trading platform, has launched an intermediate verification level in response to growing client demand for products, including the exchange's native token, UNUS SED LEO.

This move will enable unverified users without a bank account to verify their accounts to the intermediate level and obtain access to a host of benefits, including:

  • Access to UNUS SED LEO, which entitles holders to fee discounts on other tokens
  • Eligibility for new trading products on the platform
  • The capacity to deposit and withdraw stable coins such as Tether (USDt)
  • Faster crypto deposits, with fewer required confirmations

Intermediate verification level users will not have access to bank wire deposits and withdrawals, with this service remaining exclusive to fully-verified users.

About Bitfinex
Founded in 2012, Bitfinex is a digital asset trading platform offering state-of-the-art services for digital currency traders and global liquidity providers. In addition to a suite of advanced trading features and charting tools, Bitfinex provides access to peer-to-peer financing, an OTC market and margin trading for a wide selection of digital assets. Bitfinex's strategy focuses on providing unparalleled support, tools, and innovation for professional traders and liquidity providers around the world. Visit www.bitfinex.com to learn more.

Press contact
Joe Morgan
press@bitfinex.com

