SMI 10’704 0.2%  SPI 13’328 0.1%  Dow 30’606 0.7%  DAX 13’719 -0.3%  Euro 1.0817 -0.2%  EStoxx50 3’553 -0.5%  Gold 1’898 0.2%  Bitcoin 26’048 1.3%  Dollar 0.8839 0.3%  Öl 51.7 0.6% 
03.01.2021 05:00:00

Bitcoin, TV, and HAM Radios: Overline Media Partners Blends Old and New for Digital Congress

NEW YORK, Jan. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In Bitcoin's founding document, its elusive author Satoshi Nakamoto writes, "What is needed is an electronic payment system based on cryptographic proof instead of trust, allowing any two willing parties to transact directly with each other without the need for a trusted third party." Like the financial system, news media today relies on trust. The trust that reporting will be fair, trust that the reporter has done their research, trust that all news is covered and not just brushed aside under an agenda. Just as an efficient financial system relies on the truthful transfer of value, an efficient society relies on the truthful transfer of information.

Overline Media Partners (OMP) has created a technology called "Verified Viewer" to bring a new layer of integrity to news media while simultaneously driving the mass adoption of blockchain technology, HAM radio, and public TV.

Media conglomerates using Verified Viewer will turn the 121 million television sets in the United States into mini gateways to the democratized world of blockchain technology. Starting as a unique scannable QR code in the corner of a TV show, viewers may scan the QR code to automatically earn digital rewards that act as proof they watched a TV show or reporter. For example, a popular figure in American politics could issue a digital coin which can be exclusively earned by watching the individual live on a given show or interview. "The coin itself begins as nothing more than proof you watched something, however that is just the start," says Overline technology Director Craig Weisman. "Imagine how much more effective polling could be when you poll only provable viewers of a politician or influencer."

Verified Viewer avoids the issue of users scanning codes multiple times by using an algorithm that seamlessly intertwines unique mathematical proofs from mobile device signals into Overline's global multichain network. "Over the last few years the Overline multichain has gone through two iterations, staying largely under the radar as the integration with Verified Viewer and HAM radio was stress tested," says Overline technology Director Patrick McConlogue. "The votes in Congress is a kind of poll which when made digital should be immutable. The Overline community and OMP are proud to build technology even we cannot alter or censor. In effect, nothing can stop what is coming - and that's a good thing."

Overline Media Partners will present consumer hardware to be sold in retail locations dedicated to spreading the mass adoption of blockchain technology, HAM radio, and public TV in the Q1 of 2021. The next part of OG1 will be released Feb. 2, 2021.

CONTACT: https://omp.overline.network | (917) 765-4240 | partners@overline.network

Related Images

image1.jpg

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bitcoin-tv-and-ham-radios-overline-media-partners-blends-old-and-new-for-digital-congress-301199906.html

SOURCE OVERLINE MEDIA PARTNERS

Banner Raiffeisen eSports

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Novartis 83.65
1.42 %
Roche Hldg G 309.00
0.67 %
Swiss Life Hldg 412.40
0.44 %
LafargeHolcim 48.62
0.37 %
The Swatch Grp 241.50
0.21 %
Swisscom 477.10
-0.40 %
UBS Group 12.47
-0.44 %
CieFinRichemont 80.08
-0.52 %
Sika 241.80
-0.66 %
Part Grp Hldg 1’040.00
-1.05 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

30.12.20
Daily Markets: Nasdaq 100 – Neues Allzeithoch / LafargeHolcim – Widerstand hält
28.12.20
Jahresausblick 2021: Wo wird der SMI in einem Jahr stehen? | BX Swiss TV
28.12.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 10.00% Barrier Reverse Convertibel Softcallable auf Amazon, Netflix, Spotify, The Walt Disney Company
22.12.20
Vontobel: derimail - Zahlungsabwickler überzeugten 2020 - hier passende Produkte finden
21.12.20
Will Virus Cap Q4 Growth?
17.12.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 13.00% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Zur Rose Group AG
17.12.20
SMI erwacht aus Dornröschenschlaf
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

31.12.20
Schroders: Ausblick für 2021: China
31.12.20
Schroders: Ausblick für 2021: Asiatische Aktien
30.12.20
Schroders: Ausblick für 2021: Europa
mehr
Jahresausblick 2021: Wo wird der SMI in einem Jahr stehen? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Bitcoin-Rally beschleunigt sich - Kurs kurz über 33'000 Dollar
Tesla im Visier: Toyota startet Elektroautooffensive in 2021
Facebook hat mit Novi und Diem grosse Pläne für 2021
Lohnender Luxus: Diese Sachwerte bringen mehr Rendite als Aktien
Tesla-Aktie: Tesla liefert 2020 halbe Million Fahrzeuge aus - Absatz steigt um 36 Prozent
2020: Das sind die Tops und Flops im DAX
Morgan Stanley: Darum sind Direct Listings wie bei Spotify und Slack bei der Preisbildung effizienter als IPOs
Jim Cramer: Diese Aktie dürfte nach der Pandemie ein Comeback starten
BioNTech will mehr Corona-Impfstoff an die Europäische Union liefern
Jeff Bezos - So wurde der Amazon-Gründer zum reichsten Mann der Welt

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI zum Jahresende stärker -- DAX beendet letzten Börsentag des Jahres tiefer
Der heimische Markt hat sich am Mittwoch etwas höher in die Feiertagspause zum Jahreswechsel verabschiedet. Der deutsche Leitindex hatte an seinem letzten Börsentag des Jahres 2020 letztendlich Verluste zu beklagen.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit