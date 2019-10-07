Bitcoin Startup Azteco Brings on Google Veteran Paul Ferguson as Co-Founder

LONDON, Oct. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Azteco, a London-based startup aimed at being the easiest and fastest way for consumers to buy Bitcoin, is proud to announce that Paul Ferguson, a seasoned Google veteran will be joining their growing team. Paul joining Azteco provides the Bitcoin startup with the technical capability to rapidly scale and also opens access to deep intellectual resources and capabilities. Paul brings over 15 years of software and product management experience to the company. Most recently, he led teams at Google in Search, Ads, Site Reliability Engineering and Google Pay. This work represents a wealth of experience in exactly the area Azteco is entering, with expertise in complex consumer-facing interfaces and high availability backend integrations. Paul will focus on vendor platform development as well as product and vendor acquisition. His addition to the team will accelerate the growth of Azteco and their goal of helping the global switch to Bitcoin as the money of the Internet. Leaving Google for Azteco is a strong indication of how potentially impactful and profitable Azteco will be and the opportunity Consumer Bitcoin presents.

Azteco aims to change the way payments work online, and the consumer delivery sector is the missing part of the ecosystem's circle: an utterly simple, fast and reliable way to get Bitcoin in a form that users at any level globally can instantly understand and use.

"I could not be more excited about joining Azteco. We make buying Bitcoin as easy as buying milk, and in doing so, we will help usher in a newfound economic freedom for people everywhere, especially the unbanked population. I intend to promote the highest degree of technical and business excellence across the company and to nurture a growing network of vendors across the globe," Paul Ferguson said.

Azteco is the world's easiest to use Bitcoin service. Users purchase Azteco Vouchers identical to the globally familiar paper vouchers sold by O2, T-Mobile, EE, MTN and all other mobile phone networks. They are the same in function to the gift cards sold by iTunes, Amazon, and the hundreds of gift cards with redeemable codes sold in supermarkets. Azteco Voucher codes are redeemable directly to the mobile phones of consumers, working the same way that top-up vouchers do to add call time to Pay-as-You-Go mobile phones. The vast majority of mobile phone use on earth is via Pay-as-You-Go, with users topping up by paper vouchers with 16 digit codes on demand. Now this convenience will be available for users of the Bitcoin network. Because the Azteco Vendor System is entirely virtual, it can open outlets rapidly and expand globally, offering Bitcoin to users in seconds.

Azteco unlocks the potential of the new market sector called "Consumer Bitcoin." Its correct approach to Bitcoin "consumerises" the process of on-ramping and through its high value, low risk model, is set to make it the global #1 Bitcoin onramp. New hires and funding round will accelerate development of new Azteco platform features, diversify outlets and accelerate growth.

