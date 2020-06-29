29.06.2020 10:05:00

Bitcoin IRATM Survey: Majority of Crypto Investors Want to Earn Interest on Their Investments

LOS ANGELES, June 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bitcoin IRA, the world's first, largest, and most secure digital asset IRA technology platform that allows clients to purchase cryptocurrencies and other digital assets for their retirement accounts, today released results of their recent survey asking clients what they wanted most from their retirement investments.

(PRNewsfoto/Bitcoin IRA)

Overall, the data shows that investor outlook remains very bullish on crypto despite the volatile market conditions caused by the global COVID-19 pandemic. Crypto investors are looking for large returns and are seeking alternative assets and earlier-stage cryptocurrencies as a way to meet those goals. 

Key takeaways:

  • 53% of respondents are interested in earning interest on their investments, either by staking Ethereum or lending.
  • Investing in alternative coins are still of high interest to consumers (ranked #1 among new desired features in 2020), despite the higher market volatility and unproven product often found in these smaller coins.
  • Crypto investors appear to have a larger appetite for alternative assets as 46% would like to invest in precious metals, 36% in cannabis and 9% in movies.
  • 57% of Bitcoin IRA users buy and hold cryptocurrency as a long-term investment.
  • 42% believe the price of Bitcoin will be $15,000 or higher by the end of the year.

There were over 300 responses to the poll and participants were a randomized, select group of individuals comprised of the company's clients, account holders and customer prospects since 2016. Participants did not receive compensation or likewise for their participation in the poll.

"Bitcoin IRA investors are expecting to make gains in crypto that out-perform traditional assets in 2020," explains Chris Kline, co-founder and COO at Bitcoin IRA. "We're so excited to be continuously working on new investment offerings and upgrades based on their feedback as we work to helping them reach their retirement goals."

Individuals interested in adding cryptocurrencies or physical gold to their IRA and earning interest on their assets can learn more at bitcoinira.com or by calling 866-333-4307.

About Bitcoin IRA

Bitcoin IRA, available at bitcoinira.com, is the world's first, largest, and most secure digital asset IRA technology platform that allows clients to purchase cryptocurrencies and physical gold for their retirement accounts.

The company provides a trading platform for self-directed retirement accounts which allows clients to set up a qualified digital asset IRA account, transfer funds from an existing IRA custodian, execute trades in real-time 24/7 through a leading exchange, and store the funds in an industry leading multi-signature digital wallet from BitGo, Inc.

Since 2016, Bitcoin IRA has processed over $400 million in investments and has over 50,000 account holders with more than 1,500 5-star client reviews. The company has been featured extensively in the media, with coverage in Forbes magazine, CNBC, CoinDesk, and The Wall Street Journal, among other leading publications.

Bitcoin IRA is a financial services technology provider, and as such, is not a financial adviser, cryptocurrency, exchange, custodian, wallet provider, initial coin offering (ICO), or money transmitter. Bitcoin IRA is privately funded and based in Los Angeles.

Learn more about Bitcoin IRA at bitcoinira.com or call 866-333-4307.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bitcoin-iratm-survey-majority-of-crypto-investors-want-to-earn-interest-on-their-investments-301084827.html

SOURCE Bitcoin IRA

