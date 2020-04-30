Bitcoin IRA™ Releases New eBook: 5 Reasons Gold May Help Save Your Retirement During The Pandemic

LOS ANGELES, April 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bitcoin IRA, the world's first, largest and most secure digital asset IRA technology platform that allows clients to purchase cryptocurrencies and physical gold for their retirement accounts, today releases a new guide to help self-directed IRA individuals learn about investing in physical gold in order to make informed decisions about their investment options.

Gold prices are soaring and just hit an 8-year high due to fears over the long-term impact of the coronavirus pandemic and the $2+ trillion in new, US government debt, corporate bailouts, and future inflation risks of the US dollar.

In this guide individuals will learn why physical gold should be considered as an investable asset for their retirement portfolios:

Why this pandemic could be the best time to buy gold.

5 key reasons gold can help protect your retirement account.

Why gold just hit an 8-Year High and has increased 450% since 2000.

How gold is available today despite global shortages.

Individuals can download the eBook here for free.

In March, the company announced it added physical gold to its list of available assets. Its clients can now buy, sell or swap investment-grade physical gold and 7 digital currencies, such as Bitcoin and Ethereum, on the company's proprietary self-directed IRA platform.

Gold, offered by Bitcoin IRA, offers a number of benefits:

Cheaper: Traditional gold firms have high broker fees and charge expensive vault storage fees. Our gold program removes the middle-men and is a cost-effective, convenient and a safer way to invest in physical gold.

Traditional gold firms have high broker fees and charge expensive vault storage fees. Our gold program removes the middle-men and is a cost-effective, convenient and a safer way to invest in physical gold. Secure: The gold is insured at Brink's bullion vault facility, including any gold in transit Additionally, all digital assets purchased on the Bitcoin IRA platform are stored with BitGo Trust, a US-registered qualified custodian, with $100M custody insurance policy

Chris Kline, COO and Co-Founder at Bitcoin IRA said:

"There has never been a better time to re-consider physical gold as part of an individual's diversified retirement portfolio. We are living in unprecedented times and gold's unique attributes may be able provide a safe haven for investors looking to reduce or diversify their risk. Our new eBook can help educate self-directed clients during these critical times."

Since 2016, Bitcoin IRA has processed over $400 million in cryptocurrency transactions, opened more than 50,000 consumer accounts, and performed thousands of individual trades for its clients using its 24/7 online self-trader.

To learn more about adding physical gold or cryptocurrencies to an IRA, individuals can visit bitcoinira.com or call 866-333-4307.

