Bitcoin Association appoints new global ambassadors to Switzerland and the United Kingdom to advance BSV

ZUG, Switzerland, June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bitcoin Association, the Switzerland-based global industry organisation that works to advance business with the Bitcoin SV (BSV) blockchain, today announces that it has for the first time appointed Bitcoin Association Ambassadors for Switzerland and the United Kingdom as part of its global ambassador programme. Bernhard Müller has been appointed as a Bitcoin Association Ambassador for Switzerland and Michael Hudson appointed as an Ambassador for the United Kingdom.

Bitcoin Association Ambassadors are experienced professionals from the BSV ecosystem who work to raise awareness and improve understanding of the BSV blockchain and digital currency, as well as the power of the original Bitcoin protocol to support a massively scaled distributed data network for both peer-to-peer electronic cash payments and enterprise blockchain applications. With today's additions, there are now 24 Bitcoin Association Ambassadors representing 25 different countries and territories.

Bernhard Müller is the founder and chairman of Centi AG, a BSV payments processor offering solutions that enable merchants to accept digital currency payments through existing Point of Sale (POS) infrastructure. Prior to founding Centi, Müller held senior engineering and development roles for a major multinational pharmaceuticals conglomerate, as well as a management position with a leading fintech firm.

Michael Hudson is the founder and CEO of Bitstocks, the City of London's first Bitcoin market advisory and digital asset investment firm. Founded in 2014, Bitstocks now boasts a team of 30 market-leading professionals operating from its central London headquarters. As part of its journey to demystify Bitcoin for everyday people, Bitstocks has created Gravity, a digital ecosystem of everyday financial products and services built using the BSV blockchain. Gravity allows users to easily buy, sell and store BSV (and other digital assets), with more services coming as part of a mission to give users more financial sovereignty and support the evolution of human sustainability.

Speaking on today's announcement, Bitcoin Association Founding President Jimmy Nguyen, commented:

"The BSV growth story continues to develop all around the globe, necessitating the addition of two new Bitcoin Association Ambassadors to our international team. Both Bernhard and Michael have demonstrated a deep understanding of the power of Bitcoin – when it is allowed to scale as Satoshi Nakamoto envisioned - to be world's most efficient digital payment system and data protocol. They are both highly professional voices who speak from personal experience building innovative businesses using the BSV blockchain. But beyond the success they have enjoyed in their business lives, they have been excellent advocates for BSV in both the blockchain and broader business communities, experience that will make them excellent Bitcoin Association Ambassadors."

Speaking on his appointment as a Bitcoin Association Ambassador for Switzerland, Bernhard Müller, said:

"In my own way, I have been an ambassador for Bitcoin's true vision since the day I first learned about it; becoming a Bitcoin Association Ambassador for Switzerland is a natural continuation of the many, many hours I have already spent consulting, discussing and evangelising Bitcoin – now best realized by BSV. It is with pleasure that I accept this opportunity to join a leading global organisation in Bitcoin Association and the ranks of the fantastic ambassadors that represent it."

Speaking on his appointment as a Bitcoin Association Ambassador for the United Kingdom, Michael Hudson, said:

"It is truly an honour to be selected as the first Bitcoin Association Ambassador for the United Kingdom. At Bitstocks, we've been forging ahead with our mission for seven years and will continue to educate, empower & evolve the fintech industry, as the world continues to understand the power and benefits of Satoshi's Vision. I look forward to working together with Bitcoin Association to further this aim."

About Bitcoin Association

Bitcoin Association is the Switzerland-based global industry organization that works to advance business on the Bitcoin SV blockchain. It brings together essential components of the Bitcoin SV ecosystem – enterprises, start-up ventures, developers, merchants, exchanges, service providers, blockchain transaction processors (miners), and others – working alongside them, as well as in a representative capacity, to drive further use of the Bitcoin SV blockchain and uptake of the BSV digital currency.

The Association works to build a regulation-friendly ecosystem that fosters lawful conduct while facilitating innovation using all aspects of Bitcoin technology. More than a digital currency and blockchain, Bitcoin is also a network protocol; just like Internet protocol, it is the foundational rule set for an entire data network. The Association supports use of the original Bitcoin protocol to operate the world's single blockchain on Bitcoin SV.

