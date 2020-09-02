Bisbee's 2020 East Cape Offshore Smashes Records!

LOS CABOS, BCS Mexico, Sept. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The BISBEE'S host three of the nine tournaments in the world that have paid out over a MILLION DOLLARS in prize money annually – the East Cape Offshore, the Los Cabos Offshore, and the Bisbee's Black and Blue Marlin Tournament which is the richest tournament in the world offering over $4 million in prize money each year.

Unlike the Superbowl, the World Series, or the Kentucky Derby, you don't have to qualify to enter in the Bisbee Tournaments; if you have the entry fee, you can expect to compete with some of the best anglers from around the world in one of the most prolific billfish spots on the planet. With the largest charter fleets in the Pacific and some of the top competitive tournament crews in Mexico, your chances for winning $1 million or more are as great as anyone's!

The Los Cabos Offshore, October 15 - 18, 2020, achieved that lofty goal in 2019 and is expected to exceed the $1 million mark again this year. The event is a warmup for the "Big 'Un" that follows it a few days later allowing seasoned teams to have a dress rehearsal and newcomers to get dialed in.

"Forty years in the making, the Bisbee's Black and Blue Tournament will exceed $100 million in purses by its 40th anniversary in October of this year. So far, we've written 16 individual team awards checks over $1 million, five over $2 million, and two over $3 million." – Wayne Bisbee

"Last year's Bisbee's Black and Blue drew 126 teams setting a record $4.5 million in payouts for the three-day extravaganza," according to director Bisbee who awarded the top three winning teams each a check ranging from $1,296,062 to $1,751,462.

Factor in Los Cabos' remarkable inventory of accommodations from "very affordable" ranging to fantastic "5-star luxury beachfront resorts" to fit every budget and add to that the current inexpensive airfares from around the world.

Bottom line, it's Top Sportfishing Teams competing with World Class Dreamers who are willing to plop down thousands of dollars to fulfill their fantasy to become a member of the Bisbee's MILLIONAIRE CLUB.

"So, what's there to stop you? You cannot hit a home run, if you are not in the batter's box," Wayne Bisbee cautioned.

Register here: Los Cabos Offshore October 15 - 18, 2020

40thBisbee Black and Blue October 20 - 24, 2020.

