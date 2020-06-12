Birks Group Announces Phased Re-Opening of Maison Birks Stores Across Canada

MONTREAL, June 11, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - Birks Group Inc. (the "Company" or "Birks Group") (NYSE American: BGI) announced today that after temporarily closing all of its Maison Birks stores across Canada due to COVID-19 in March 2020, the Company is gradually welcoming guests back to select store locations where permitted. The Company is taking a measured approach, carried out week-by-week, market-by-market, in accordance with the directives of local government and public health authorities. As of today, the Company has reopened 18 of its 30 stores across Canada.

"We are pleased to announce to our clients that our Maison Birks stores are gradually reopening," said Jean-Christophe Bédos, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company. "The health and safety of our employees and guests remain our top priority during these unprecedented times. We have put in place additional measures to provide a safe shopping environment for all."

To ensure the health and safety of its guests and employees as stores reopen, the Company has put into place hygiene protocols and enhanced its store environment and operating procedures. These measures include:

The wearing of protective equipment by the Company's sales professionals.

Limiting the number of clients in store.

Practicing 2- metre physical distancing.

Installation of a hygiene station in every store.

Encouraging digital payment over cash.

Frequent cleansing of client touch points and merchandise and sanitization of service areas prior to opening each day.

As stores reopen, the concierge service remains available for clients who prefer to shop by phone at +1 (855) 873-7373. As always, clients will be able to continue shopping from their home at MaisonBirks.com and benefit from direct complimentary shipping to their door.

About Birks Group Inc.

Birks Group is a leading designer of fine jewellery, timepieces and gifts and operator of luxury jewellery stores in Canada. The Company operates 27 stores under the Maison Birks brand in most major metropolitan markets in Canada, one retail location in Calgary under the Brinkhaus brand and two retail locations in Vancouver under the Graff and Patek Philippe brands. Birks Collections are available at Mappin & Webb and Goldsmiths in the United Kingdom in addition to several jewellery retailers across North America. Birks was founded in 1879 and has become Canada's premier retailer and designer of fine jewellery, timepieces, and gifts. Additional information can be found on the Company's web site, www.birks.com

