Bird Unveils Bird Two

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Aug. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bird today unveiled Bird Two, a next generation e-scooter that will be part of Bird's global fleet of shared e-vehicles. Bird Two ushers in a new era of micro-mobility that delivers an improved rider experience, provides added features to benefit cities, and positions Bird to deliver even greater unit economics with its custom designed and engineered vehicles.

"Bird Two is the embodiment of Bird's commitment to the safety of our riders and those around them, our partnership with cities, and our focus on building a sustainable long-term business that reduces the number of cars on the road," said Travis VanderZanden, founder and CEO of Bird. "With the industry's longest lasting battery and self-reporting damage sensors, anti-tipping kickstand, anti-theft encryption, puncture-proof tires, absence of exposed screws, Bird Two is the next generation e-scooter specifically built to exceed the needs and demands of riders and cities alike while delivering a significant positive bottom line impact."

About Bird Two

Last fall, Bird introduced the world's first ruggedized e-scooter, Bird Zero. Less than a year later, the company is unveiling Bird Two, an e-scooter that represents an unmatched advancement from a city, rider, and hardware experience. In development since the company's founding, Bird Two has a variety of unique designs and features that set it apart from previous e-scooters and make servicing and maintaining the vehicle easier and more efficient. Bird Two highlights include:

Industry's longest lasting and most Durable Battery: To help riders get where they need to go and to avoid impact from extreme weather temperatures, Bird completely re-engineered the battery for its latest vehicle. Bird Two's battery has over 50% more capacity than Bird One's battery and is automotive-grade. These enhancements coupled with the first of its kind battery management system, allow Bird Two to operate even more safely and with performance optimized for significant temperature variations.

Autonomous Damage Sensors: Inspired by the advanced diagnostic technology found in automobiles today, Bird Two features self-reporting damage sensors. With these sensors, Bird mechanics can more easily and rapidly address aspects of the vehicle that need repair and attention and rapidly remove them from the road until they are repaired.

Seamless Screws: Exposed screws on micro-mobility vehicles can cause injuries and make vandalism easier. To help protect against these problems, the design and engineering team at Bird worked to ensure that Bird Two did not include any exposed screws. The absence of excessive exposed screws helps create a more seamless design while also reducing painful injuries and vandalism.

Industrial-grade Anti-Tipping Kickstand: In response to cities and community members providing feedback regarding tipped vehicles that lead to sidewalk clutter, Bird Two features an industrial-grade anti-tipping kickstand. The kickstand is uniquely designed to withstand the elements of the shared micro-mobility market while reducing the chances of a Bird being knocked over when parked.

Anti-theft Encryption: Building on Bird's proprietary OS that powers the brain of each of its vehicles, Bird Two includes enterprise level anti-theft encryption. The added encryption helps deter theft and protects riders from potentially malicious hacks that other e-scooter OSes are susceptible to.

Puncture Proof Tires: With nearly two years of operational data, Bird found that flat tires resulting from poor road infrastructure and sharp objects found on city streets, caused a decrease in the reliability of its vehicles and lead to time intensive repairs. Bird Two builds on these learnings and features puncture proof tires that not only deliver riders a more reliable and comfortable ride but will decrease repair and maintenance demands.

Availability

Bird Two will be rolling out next week.

For more information, visit bird.co/two .

