Allbirds Aktie [ISIN: NETALLBIRDS1]
11.06.2023 21:33:00

BIRD FINAL DEADLINE TOMORROW: ROSEN, TOP RANKED GLOBAL COUNSEL, Encourages Allbirds, Inc. Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K to Secure Counsel Before Important June 12 Deadline in Securities...

NEW YORK, June 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

Rosen Law Firm, P.A. Logo

WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of: (i) Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIRD) Class A Common Stock pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement in connection with the Company's November 2021 initial public offering ("IPO"); and/or (ii) Allbirds securities between November 4, 2021 and March 9, 2023, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period") of the important June 12, 2023 lead plaintiff deadline.

SO WHAT: If you purchased Allbirds securities during the Class Period you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement.

WHAT TO DO NEXT: To join the Allbirds class action, go to https://rosenlegal.com/submit-form/?case_id=12941 or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action. A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than June 12, 2023. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.

WHY ROSEN LAW: We encourage investors to select qualified counsel with a track record of success in leadership roles. Often, firms issuing notices do not have comparable experience, resources or any meaningful peer recognition. Many of these firms do not actually litigate securities class actions, but are merely middlemen that refer clients or partner with law firms that actually litigate the cases. Be wise in selecting counsel. The Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm has achieved the largest ever securities class action settlement against a Chinese Company. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 4 each year since 2013 and has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors. In 2019 alone the firm secured over $438 million for investors. In 2020, founding partner Laurence Rosen was named by law360 as a Titan of Plaintiffs' Bar. Many of the firm's attorneys have been recognized by Lawdragon and Super Lawyers.

DETAILS OF THE CASE: According to the lawsuit, defendants in the IPO registration statement and throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Allbirds was overemphasizing products that extended beyond the Company's core offerings; (2) the Company's non-core products had a narrower appeal and were not resonating with customers as well as the Company's core products; (3) Allbirds was underinvesting in its core consumers' favorite products to push the Company's newer products with narrower appeal; (4) underinvesting in Allbirds' core products was negatively impacting the Company's sales; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

To join the Allbirds class action, go to https://rosenlegal.com/submit-form/?case_id=12941mailto:or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

No Class Has Been Certified. Until a class is certified, you are not represented by counsel unless you retain one. You may select counsel of your choice. You may also remain an absent class member and do nothing at this point. An investor's ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm, on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm/.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:

Laurence Rosen, Esq.
Phillip Kim, Esq.
The Rosen Law Firm, P.A.
275 Madison Avenue, 40th Floor
New York, NY 10016
Tel: (212) 686-1060
Toll Free: (866) 767-3653
Fax: (212) 202-3827
lrosen@rosenlegal.com
pkim@rosenlegal.com
cases@rosenlegal.com
www.rosenlegal.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bird-final-deadline-tomorrow-rosen-top-ranked-global-counsel-encourages-allbirds-inc-investors-with-losses-in-excess-of-100k-to-secure-counsel-before-important-june-12-deadline-in-securities-class-action--bird-301847485.html

SOURCE Rosen Law Firm, P.A.

What is the present state of gold demand and the situation regarding its deployment? Additionally, how do elevated inflation rates impact businesses involved in gold mining?

Brian Martin, the Senior Vice President of Corporate Development at OceanaGold, will address these inquiries in today’s expert interview conducted by Georg Zimmermann from BX Swiss.

In-Demand Gold: Insights into the Present Market Landscape | BX Swiss TV

